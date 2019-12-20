The Debate
CAA To GST: Manish Tewari Slams Centre, Claims Its Laws & Resolutions 'destroyed India'

General News

Congress National Spokesperson Manish Tewari took Twitter & targeted the Centre over the laws and resolutions that were passed in the past and current term.

Written By Rishabh Mishra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Manish

Congress National Spokesperson Manish Tewari, took to Twitter and targeted the Centre over the laws that they have passed in the past and current term. Raising question on the National Register of Citizens and Citizenship (Amendment) Act, he stated that these laws will polarise the state. He also accused the ruling government of suppressing dissent and questioned BJP's nationalism as well. 

Manish Tewari questions government

Read: Abhishek Singhvi slams UP CM's comment on Lucknow violence: 'Use Legal action not revenge'

Latest protests against CAA and NRC

The protest against CAA and NRC have intensified over time and places like Lucknow saw violent agitations against the Act on Thursday. Mumbai witnessed a massive peaceful protest against NRC and CAB at August Kranti Maidan on Thursday as well. The northeastern students' organisations showed solidarity with the ongoing protests across the nation on Wednesday.

Read: Indian Army inducts new American SiG Sauer assault rifles to fight terrorism

Amid rampant protests, Lucknow police used tear gas and batons on anti-CAA protestors when vehicles parked outside a police post were set ablaze and stone-pelting occurred, according to PTI. About 20 people were taken into custody, informed the police officials. Clashes have also been reported from Hussainabad, Daliganj and Teele Wali Masjid and the Chhota Imambara. A state transport bus too was set ablaze in Sambhal while a media OB van was set ablaze in Hazratganj. 

Read: Prashant Kishor denounces NRC implementation arguments, maintains stand on CAA

MHA issues clarifications

The Ministry of Home Affairs spokesperson took to the microblogging site Twitter on Wednesday evening and explained the provisions of Citizenship (Amendment) Act. MHA explained how CAA is not applicable to any Indian citizen and clarified a few other assertions regarding the Act. The spokesperson also explained how the Act provides citizenship to the minority communities persecuted in foreign countries.

Read: Amid uproar over CAA, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi calls Pak 'hell', India 'heaven for minorities'

Published:
