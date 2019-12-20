CAA To GST: Manish Tewari Slams Centre, Claims Its Laws & Resolutions 'destroyed India'

Congress National Spokesperson Manish Tewari, took to Twitter and targeted the Centre over the laws that they have passed in the past and current term. Raising question on the National Register of Citizens and Citizenship (Amendment) Act, he stated that these laws will polarise the state. He also accused the ruling government of suppressing dissent and questioned BJP's nationalism as well.

Manish Tewari questions government

How to destroy a nation-

1.Bring CAA-NRC to polarise India especially NE.

2.Demolish economy thru De-Mon, GST,Raid Raj etc.

3.Abrogate 370,Detain all Mainstream leaders/former allies. Make J&K a tinder box.

4.Crush dissent thru state repression.

Are these Nationalists? THINK??? — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) December 20, 2019

Latest protests against CAA and NRC

The protest against CAA and NRC have intensified over time and places like Lucknow saw violent agitations against the Act on Thursday. Mumbai witnessed a massive peaceful protest against NRC and CAB at August Kranti Maidan on Thursday as well. The northeastern students' organisations showed solidarity with the ongoing protests across the nation on Wednesday.

Amid rampant protests, Lucknow police used tear gas and batons on anti-CAA protestors when vehicles parked outside a police post were set ablaze and stone-pelting occurred, according to PTI. About 20 people were taken into custody, informed the police officials. Clashes have also been reported from Hussainabad, Daliganj and Teele Wali Masjid and the Chhota Imambara. A state transport bus too was set ablaze in Sambhal while a media OB van was set ablaze in Hazratganj.

MHA issues clarifications

The Ministry of Home Affairs spokesperson took to the microblogging site Twitter on Wednesday evening and explained the provisions of Citizenship (Amendment) Act. MHA explained how CAA is not applicable to any Indian citizen and clarified a few other assertions regarding the Act. The spokesperson also explained how the Act provides citizenship to the minority communities persecuted in foreign countries.

Citizenship of India can be acquired by Birth, descent, registration, naturalisation or incorporation of territory.



Any foreigner on becoming eligible can acquire citizenship by registration or by naturalisation irrespective of his country or community.#CAA2019#CAB2019



2/9 — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) December 18, 2019

