Asansol: Migrant Workers Returning From Kerala Throw 'stale' Food On Platform | WATCH

Several un-dated videos from Asansol Railway Station have once again highlighted the plight of the migrants following the coronavirus lockdown measures around the country. In a minute-long video doing rounds on social media, the migrant labourers who reportedly left Kerala and were heading for Danapur in Bihar can be seen throwing food on a platform while passing through Asansol.

Migrant workers traveling from Kerala were given rotten food and they're protesting by throwing it away in Asansol W.B pic.twitter.com/jTiIs7zuqr — KaptanHindustan (@GautamTrivedi_) May 6, 2020

While @MamataOfficial government gave good food & hospitality to students from @ALLENkota and pilgrims from Ajmer on arrival at Asansol, see the condition of food provided by @RailMinIndia at Asansol Station to migrant labourers of Bihar from Kerala going to Patna. @PiyushGoyal pic.twitter.com/4i2xdsURVi — Jitendra Tiwari (@JitendraTMC) May 5, 2020

'As we die for food'

The labourers were travelling from Ernakulam and were served food and water while the train was passing through Asansol Railway Station in West Bengal. Many of them alleged that the food was stale and threw it away on the platform. A migrant can be heard saying in the video that the staff were serving clean and fresh food when the train left Kerala for Bihar but now they are serving stale food.

"It is not edible. Tell me whether the disease will be contained or further spread due to such food," a passenger can be heard saying. In another video, a migrant worker can be heard yelling at the police personnel stationed at the platform and says, “Continue discharging your duty like this while we die for food”.

According to media reports, an Eastern Railways official confirmed that there was some issue with the food which they couldn't rectify due to lack of time but they arranged it at the next station. Netizens were furious at the alleged treatment of migrant labours returning to their home amid the coronavirus lockdown. Check out some of the reactions:

