Ashok Gehlot Expresses Concerns About Indians In Middle East Amid The US-Iran Conflict

As the tensions between the US and Iran have heightened further after Iran's missile attack on multiple airbases of the US in Iraq on Wednesday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed concern over the Indians staying in the middle eastern countries and opined that the central government should be ready with a plan for the safe return of the Indians if the need arises.

There are large numbers of Indians working in the #MiddleEast including many from #Rajasthan. As situation is becoming tense in the region, Central govt must keep a plan ready for security of our people there and in worst situation to make arrangements for their safe return. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 8, 2020

Al-Assad and Ibril airbases in Iraq that house the US and coalition forces have been hit by multiple rockets during the wee hours of the morning on Wednesday. This incident was first reported by Iranian state TV, who described it as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) General Qassem Soleimani. The US military has also confirmed that ongoing air attacks were taking place in the Iraqi airbase.

Russia warns of a possible nuclear war

Russia has warned of a possible 'nuclear war' over the soaring tensions between Tehran and Washington, following the missile launched at Iraqi bases housing US troops. Previously, murmurs of a 'World War 3' became a rage on social media, after the White House confirmed the death of Iran's powerful military head, Qasem Soleimani.

Tensions between Iran & US

The longstanding tension between Iran and US surfaced again as the Iranian General was slain by the US in an airstrike near Iraq's Baghdad International Airport, ordered by US President Donald Trump on Friday. Post this, Iran had threatened "harsh retaliation" and subsequently, two airstrikes were reported near US Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone on Saturday and Sunday. Following the developments, Trump said that the US would strike 52 sites in the Islamic Republic if any Americans were harmed.

