Australian Govt Monitoring Iraq Situation, Says In Frequent Touch With Defence Chief

World leaders have started taking the notice of rapidly escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran after the latter launched ballistic missiles on two military bases of the US in Iraq. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, in a statement, said the government is closely monitoring the unfolding of events in Iraq.

Morrison is in frequent contact with Chief of the Defence Force (CDF), Ministers for Defence and Foreign Affairs and has directed CDF to all actions necessary to keep diplomatic personnel and Australians safe. He also contacted the Leader of Opposition (LoP) to brief him on the current situation.

Cabinet meeting of National Security Committee

Australia’s National Security Committee of the Cabinet has been reviewing the situation in the Middle East after the Iranian military leader Gen Qassem Soleimani was killed by US forces. The committee is scheduled to meet on January 9 and will be convened again in consultation with the CDF, if the situation requires.

Meanwhile, Russia, a strategic ally of Iran, warned of “all-out” war in the region leading to possible nuclear war after Iran targeted two US military bases in Iraq. There has been no official confirmation on the number of casualties but Iranian media has claimed that 80 people have been killed in the attack.

Read: Airlines Skirt Iran & Iraq Airspace After Missile Strike On US Forces; Advisories Issued

Russian lawmaker Vladimir Dzhabarov opined that consecutive retaliatory measures by US and Iran may lead to an all-out war in the region. “If Washington sees that it can't achieve its goals, there's a danger of a nuclear war," warned the legislator. Kremlin had expressed condolence to Iranian people over the death of Soleimani and said that the military leader served the cause of protecting Iran's national interests with devotion. In a statement, Putin’s government said that the killing of Soleimani was an adventurist step that will increase tensions throughout the region.

Read: A Timeline Of The Main Events Leading Up To The US-Iran Confrontation

After the attack on military bases in Iraq, US President Donald Trump tweeted “All is well!” adding they have the most powerful and well-equipped military anywhere in the world. “I will be making a statement tomorrow morning,” wrote Trump. Pentagon, in a statement, said that they are evaluating the situation and will take all necessary measures to protect and defend US personnel, partners, and allies in the region,” said Pentagon in a statement.

Read: Fast-paced Escalation: EU Calls Emergency Meeting As Iran Attacks US In Iraq

Read: A Leg For An Arm': Iran's President Rouhani Warns He'll Cut Off US Presence In The Region