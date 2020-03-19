The Debate
Ashok Gehlot Joins Ranks With PM Modi On COVID-19, Imposes New Restrictions In Rajasthan

General News

Minutes after the Prime Minister Modi’s address to the nation on Thursday, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot backed him in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ashok Gehlot

Minutes after the PM Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on Thursday, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot backed him in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. He stated that all stakeholders including opposition parties, medical experts, and religious leaders had been taken on board. Moreover, he asserted that there was no need to hoard essential items. Additionally, Gehlot  declared that all government and semi-government departments, except the departments concerned with essential services, would be shut. He also announced the postponement of all school and college examinations until further orders.  

PM Modi's address to the nation

Addressing the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked extensively about the challenges caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed that “resolve” and “restraint” were the two most important things to be followed. Maintaining that there was no medicine for this virus, he urged the people to abide by the Centre and state government’s directives on social distancing, which he termed as extremely necessary in this phase.

The PM requested the citizens to avoid going out and isolate themselves unless it is absolutely essential barring for professionals such as doctors, government officials, journalists, etc. Moreover, he appealed that senior citizens should stay at home.  

Thereafter, he announced that Janta Curfew - a curfew for the people and of the people would be observed on Sunday, March 22. On this day, all citizens except those providing essential services should not step out of the house from 7 am to 9 pm. Thereafter, he advised the people to avoid crowding hospitals for routine check-ups and surgeries, which can be postponed.

Highlighting that the business community and high-income class should take care of the economic interests of the less privileged, he also cautioned the people against the hoarding of essential items. Concluding his remarks, he exuded confidence that India would emerge victorious in the end.  

First Published:
