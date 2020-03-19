Ashok Gehlot Joins Ranks With PM Modi On COVID-19, Imposes New Restrictions In Rajasthan

Minutes after the PM Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on Thursday, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot backed him in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. He stated that all stakeholders including opposition parties, medical experts, and religious leaders had been taken on board. Moreover, he asserted that there was no need to hoard essential items. Additionally, Gehlot declared that all government and semi-government departments, except the departments concerned with essential services, would be shut. He also announced the postponement of all school and college examinations until further orders.

Our government is with the PM to fight and defeat Corona virus. We have taken all stakeholders along to fight this virus including opposition parties,Medical experts,religious leaders and I am meeting ppl of social sector tomorrow. I am personally monitoring this whole initiative — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 19, 2020

Read: Total Number Of Coronavirus Cases In National Capital Rises To 14: Delhi Health Department

There is no need to panic and to rush to groceries shops and buy essentials commodities in bulk. This will unnecessary creat chaos. Medical and groceries shops Will remain open. Stay calm - stay safe — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 19, 2020

Directed to postpone all examinations of students of all schools and colleges in the State till further orders.

All suitable arrangements should be ensured immediately by taking lessons of prevention from this epidemic from various countries. #COVID19 #राजस्थान_सतर्क_है — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 19, 2020

Read: Amid Coronavirus Breakout, UP Health Minister Holds Press Meet To Talk About Govt Feats

PM Modi's address to the nation

Addressing the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked extensively about the challenges caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed that “resolve” and “restraint” were the two most important things to be followed. Maintaining that there was no medicine for this virus, he urged the people to abide by the Centre and state government’s directives on social distancing, which he termed as extremely necessary in this phase.

The PM requested the citizens to avoid going out and isolate themselves unless it is absolutely essential barring for professionals such as doctors, government officials, journalists, etc. Moreover, he appealed that senior citizens should stay at home.

Thereafter, he announced that Janta Curfew - a curfew for the people and of the people would be observed on Sunday, March 22. On this day, all citizens except those providing essential services should not step out of the house from 7 am to 9 pm. Thereafter, he advised the people to avoid crowding hospitals for routine check-ups and surgeries, which can be postponed.

Highlighting that the business community and high-income class should take care of the economic interests of the less privileged, he also cautioned the people against the hoarding of essential items. Concluding his remarks, he exuded confidence that India would emerge victorious in the end.

Read: BIG: P Chidambaram Backs PM Modi On Fight Against Coronavirus, Predicts Tougher Measures

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: India Reports 4th Death, PM Modi Appeals For 'Janta Curfew'