Ashok Gehlot Urges Modi Govt To 'understand Public Sentiments' & Repeal CAA

The Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, on Thursday, requested the central government to take a decision in order to repeal the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. He said that the amended Act has “shaken” the entire country. Gehlot also urged the government to comprehend the “public sentiment” over the Act.

Ashok Gehlot on CAA

Talking to the media, Ashok Gehlot said, “Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 has shaken the entire country. Students in universities are protesting, people have come out on roads. I believe that that Act was not required. Earlier also I have said that that this is not going to be implemented practically, but the people in power are unable to understand public sentiments.”

“I believe that there should be no arrogance and the government should take a decision to repeal it (Act),” he added. Besides the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, Gehlot also criticised the central government over the economy. He said that the government is only concerned about their own agenda.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act

The Act seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Moreover, they will not be considered as illegal migrants.

Additionally, the mandatory residence period for naturalised citizenship for these communities would be reduced to 5 years. Several parties in the North East such as the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) have been vehemently opposed to this Bill. To ameliorate their concerns, the Centre has exempted a major part of the North East from the ambit of the CAA. The opposition contends that the Bill discriminates on the basis of religion, which might go against Article 14, which guarantees the right to equality.

