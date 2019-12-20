The Debate
Ashok Gehlot Urges Modi Govt To 'understand Public Sentiments' & Repeal CAA

General News

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that the central government should take a decision to repeal the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Ashok Gehlot

The Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, on Thursday, requested the central government to take a decision in order to repeal the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. He said that the amended Act has “shaken” the entire country. Gehlot also urged the government to comprehend the “public sentiment” over the Act.  

Ashok Gehlot on CAA 

Talking to the media, Ashok Gehlot said, “Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 has shaken the entire country. Students in universities are protesting, people have come out on roads. I believe that that Act was not required. Earlier also I have said that that this is not going to be implemented practically, but the people in power are unable to understand public sentiments.”  

Read: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slams Cong over CAA, says PM Modi, Shah's claims are 'crystal clear'

“I believe that there should be no arrogance and the government should take a decision to repeal it (Act),” he added. Besides the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, Gehlot also criticised the central government over the economy. He said that the government is only concerned about their own agenda. 

Read: No Clarity on Citizenship Amendment Act: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act   

The Act seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Moreover, they will not be considered as illegal migrants.   

Read: Sonia Gandhi slams BJP over CAA says 'attack on students will be Modi's end' 

Additionally, the mandatory residence period for naturalised citizenship for these communities would be reduced to 5 years. Several parties in the North East such as the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) have been vehemently opposed to this Bill. To ameliorate their concerns, the Centre has exempted a major part of the North East from the ambit of the CAA. The opposition contends that the Bill discriminates on the basis of religion, which might go against Article 14, which guarantees the right to equality.   

Read: Kamal Haasan's party MNM opposes Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Supreme Court 

Published:
