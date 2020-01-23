Ashoke Pandit Posts Video Of Protestors Chanting Slogans In Metro, Demands Strict Action

Indian filmmaker Ashoke Pandit on Thursday urged the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police to take action against a group of people protesting against CAA and NRC in the Delhi metro. Taking to Twitter, Pandit posted a video and alleged that "the goons and mafia" of Shaheen Bagh, JNU and AMU are funded by Pakistan.

He further stated that they are creating panic in a metro train. Pandit further urged the police to take serious action against the "paid agents".

In the video, a group of protesters are seen shouting slogans like "Amit Shah tere naam: Islamophobia", and 'CAA, NRC vapas lo'.

Shaheen Bagh protests

An 'indefinite' protest at Shaheen Bagh had started on December 15 with people demanding that the government withdraw the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and a possible pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC). On last Wednesday, hundreds of Sikh farmers from Punjab joined the anti-citizenship law protestors at South East Delhi's Shaheen Bagh. They prepared ‘langar’ or the holy meal for the people who have been indefinitely protesting in the place.

Protests against CAA across the country

The protests against CAA that first broke out in Assam - where the NRC is being effected - spread across the country. Violent protests have been witnessed in Uttar Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, Gujarat, Karnataka, Bihar, Delhi, and Maharashtra.

Several universities across the country witnessed clashes between the police and the students after violence in Jamia Millia - with significant fearmongering being orchestrated around the CAA, NRC and NPR, and the protests also coming to involve other developments, such as campus politics and violence at JNU, as well as over Kashmir.

