"Women Fighting For India": Chandrashekhar Azad Hails Protests At Shaheen Bagh

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad visited Delhi's Shaheen Bagh on January 22 and launched a scathing attack on the government over CAA, declaring the centre would have to 'go over our corpses' if it wanted to implement the law.

Further lavishing praises over the women on Shaheen Bagh, who braved a cold winter to participate in a weeks-long sit-in protest, Azad said that he would travel across India and appeal more women to "fight for the unity of India and "make every bagh (garden) a Shaheen Bagh".

"Ambedkar said women will lead. Today, when the Constitution is in danger, women are leading the country and fighting for it," Chandrashekhar Azad said in his speech. His speech comes a day after the courts modified his bail order to allow him to return.He had earlier been barred from entering for four weeks.

"If the government wants to implement this law (the citizenship law), they will have to go over our corpses,'' said Azad.

Furthermore, Azad claimed that the protest at Shaheen Bagh protest had not severely impacted daily life in the capital.

"Where in Delhi do you not find traffic jams? I accept that there is some difficulty... but tell me honestly, were you not troubled by demonetization too?" Mr Azad asked critics of the Shaheen Bagh protests. In the next 10 days there will be 5,000 Shaheen Bagh-like protests in the country," he declared.

Chandrashekhar Azad visited Jama Masjid

On the day when he was granted bail, Azad defied court orders and visited Jama Masjid and participated in Anti-CAA protests at the same place from where he was arrested on December 20 last month. According to the visuals, Azad was sitting with a copy of the Constitution amidst the protestors.

Addressing the protestors, he said, "We must keep the unity of this country intact. I have been separated from my family, but I have returned here. This is our country and our responsibility to maintain peace while the government is targeting Muslims. We will yet again take an oath of maintaining unity and read the Constitution's Preamble."

