Assam Bans Touch-based Biometric Attendance Till March Due To Coronavirus Threat

In light of the Coronavirus outbreak that has forced the entire world to take preventive steps, the Assam government on Monday as a precautionary measure directed all its departments and private institutions in the state to prohibit the use of biometric attendance systems till March 31 to prevent the spread of the virus.

"In view of the threat of novel coronavirus in the country and as a part to ensure all possible preventive measures to stop the virus from spreading, all offices in the state/institutions (both public and private)/PSUs/commercial organisations are directed to stop the use of Biometric Attendance Systems where physical contact is required with the system of attendance," said an official notice from the Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi.

However, as per the notice, any other biometric attendance system where physical contact is not required shall continue to be used as earlier. The notice further said: "During this period, the attendance may be marked manually in the office registers and maintained by the Head of the Office appropriately." The order shall remain in force till March 31.

India has recorded two deaths so far, while the number of Coronavirus cases in the country has risen to at least 119. A 76-year-old from Karnataka and a 68-year-old woman in Delhi who had tested positive for coronavirus died due to it.

Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of cases with 37 tested positive for the deadly virus, followed by Kerala reporting 22 cases. In relieving news amid the scare of the deadly virus, the total number of patients treated of Coronavirus and discharged from hospital has also risen to 13, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The World Health Organization has declared Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) as global pandemic advising against the mass congregation as countries such as China, Italy, Iran and South Korea among others have suffered the most due to the deadly virus leading to national lockdown in some of the countries. The virus has affected over 1,50,000 across the world with a death toll of over 5,500.

(With ANI inputs)

