UP Police Issue 'WANTED' Posters Of Protestors Who Led Violent Demonstrations In Meerut

The Uttar Pradesh police on Monday, December 23, issued 'Wanted' posters with pictures of the protesters who allegedly led the violent demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Meerut. According to the police, over 100 people have been identified through videos and CCTV footage. Further, the police also stated that whoever provides the information of the protesters will be rewarded with Rs 5,000 and their identity will be kept a secret.

Protests against CAA in Meerut

Amidst nationwide protests against the newly amended citizenship law, violent protests erupted in Meerut last week. According to the Additional Director General (ADG), Prashant Kumar, around 250 people have been arrested in the Meerut zone. During the protests, two persons were killed and a police post was set on fire. Further reports stated that around 15 people have died during the clashes between the police and protesters against the CAA in different districts of Uttar Pradesh including Meerut, Bahraich, Bareilly, Varanasi, Bhadohi, Gorakhpur, Sambhal, and so on.

Read: Tamil Nadu: Security tightened in Chennai as DMK set to hold a mega rally against CAA

In the wake of the newly amended Citizenship Law, several violent protests have been erupting across Assam, West Bengal, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh with university students being lathi-charged by the Delhi police. After the violence erupted in Jamia Millia Islamia university where over 50 students were detained by police during the protests, students across the country staged protests in solidarity. It spread to more places like Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pondicherry, Patna and so on.

Read: NRC may not be required in Goa: CM Pramod Sawant asserts amid anti-CAA row

Internet services restored

On Sunday, December 22, all internet services, which were suspended in Meerut following violent protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, were restored in the district, the District Magistrate of Meerut Anil Dhana said. During the protests on Friday, protesters had torched vehicles and pelted stones at police, who used lathi-charge and tear gas shells to disperse mobs. Dhana had also stated that all schools in the district will remain closed due to the cold weather.

Read: Hindu Makkal Katchi leader Arjun Sampath holds a rally in favour of CAA

Read: Can't handle this trolling: Actor Jaaved Jaaferi goes off social media over CAA

(WITH ANI INPUTS)