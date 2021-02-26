Assam govt appoints athlete Hima Das as DSP, CM Sonowal says, 'it will motivate youths..'

India's ace sprinter Hima Das has been appointed as a Deputy Superintendent of Assam Police (DSP) on Friday in honor of her achievements in sports. Ahead of the Assam general elections, Das took oath as a DSP in presence of the Chief Minister of Assam and other eminent state Ministers. After the ceremony, Hima Das thanked Assam CM, state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and others. Earlier this month, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had announced in a state cabinet meeting that athlete Hima Das will be appointed as DSP in Assam police.

Hima Das appointed as DSP

A proud day for Assam.



Glad to ceremonially appoint ace athlete @HimaDas8 as Dy SP in @assampolice. An honour for her achievements under the Sports Policy, the appointment will further motivate youths to pursue excellence in sports.#SIsRecruitment pic.twitter.com/9tPOt667Eh — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) February 26, 2021

Sharing the pictures from the ceremony on Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal wrote, "A proud day for Assam. Glad to ceremonially appoint ace athlete @HimaDas8 as Dy SP in @assampolice. An honour for her achievements under the Sports Policy, the appointment will further motivate youths to pursue excellence in sports. #SIsRecruitment."

Congratulating Hima Das on Twitter, Assam Police wrote, "Welcome Aboard! Heartiest Congratulations to @HimaDas8 and all 597 newly selected Sub Inspectors of Assam Police. Together, we'll write a new saga of people-friendly policing in the State, to serve the citizens of Assam. @CMOfficeAssam @DGPAssamPolice #SIsRecruitment."

Sports personalities awarded with special ranks

Earlier to this, more than 10 sports personalities including cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, shooter Abhinav Bindra have been honored by giving them positions and ranks in forces.

In 2008, Kapil Dev, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, was awarded the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army. Also, Sachin Tendulkar had been conferred with the rank of Group Captain in the Air Force. MS Dhoni had also been awarded the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army. Olympic Gold Medalist shooter Abhinav Bindra had been conferred with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel by the Government of India. Also, shooter Jeetu Rai had been honored with the rank of Naib Subedar in the Army's Gorkha Regiment. This list also includes boxer Vijendra Singh and others.

