Amit Shah Welcomes Surrender Of Insurgent Groups In Karbi Anglong District In Assam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday hailed the surrender of 1,040 militants of five insurgent groups in Karbi Anglong district of Assam. Ahead of the Assam assembly elections, Amit Shah in a public rally said that the BJP is working on the development of Assam and there would be no development with the arms. Union Home Minister appreciated the decision of the youth of the five militant outfits assuring that they "have as much right on this country as I have".

Amit Shah hails militants' surrender in Assam

Welcoming the youth of these outfits to the mainstream living, Union Minister said, "The youth of all these five militant organisations have come to the mainstream, I want to assure them that you have as much right on this country as I have. There can be no development without peace. I want to assure all of you that Prime Minister Narendra Modiji is continuously working for the proper development of Assam, so you do not need to take up arms."

With Hon'ble HM Shri @AmitShah Ji at Unity, Peace and Development Rally, 2021 in Karbi Anglong. #OurHeritageOurIdentity https://t.co/4fJ0yG8oOt — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) February 25, 2021

The BJP leader attacked congress for not acknowledging the culture and the talent of the Northeast. Shah asserted, "There was Congress government for such a long time but nobody gave Bharat Ratna to Bhupen Hazarika. PM Narendra Modi gave Bharat Ratna to Bhupen Hazarika who provided a distinct position to our music before the entire world. In this budget also, Modiji has given Rs 53,000 crore, especially for Assam. A special package of Rs 2,000 crore has also been announced for tea garden workers."

Addressing a public rally in Bordowa, Nagaon (Assam). https://t.co/pEUhe6Ox1K — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 25, 2021

1,040 militants surrender

On Tuesday, 1,040 militants including "most wanted" Ingti Kathar Songbijit from five insurgent groups--Karbi Longri NC Hills Liberation Front (KLNLF), People's Democratic Council of Karbi Longri (PDCK), United Peoples Liberation Army (UPLA) and Kuki Liberation Front (KLF)-- surrendered before Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to return to the mainstream. An official ceremony was held at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati where the militants laid down their arms. The former militants submitted a total of 338 weapons including 8 light machine guns with 11,203 bullets, 11 M-16 rifles and 58 AK-47 rifles.

KAAC CEM Shri @TuliramRonghang, MP Shri @horensingbey, Media Advisor to CM Shri @hrishikeshgosw3, CS Shri Jishnu Barua, @DGPAssamPolice Shri Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Addl CS Shri PK Barthakur, eminent author Shri Rongbong Terang and other dignitaries were present. pic.twitter.com/2QQHRXibuH — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) February 23, 2021

Bodo Peace Accord

The former militants of the five organisation have come to surrender their weapons after a year when the BJP signed the Bodo peace accord to end the long-run violence in Bodoland. The Bodoland region is an autonomous territorial region that is administered by the elected body- Bodoland Terrestrial Council. The Bodo Accord was first signed in 2003 to maintain peace in the region, later it was extended by the Modi-led BJP government in 2020.

