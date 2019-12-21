Assam Government Appoints SIT To Probe Violence During Anti-CAA Protests In State

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been appointed to probe the incidents of violence during Anti-CAA protests. He asserted that those who were involved in the violence will not be spared. He further assured people that the government will take all necessary measures to implement Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.

"Whoever was involved will not be spared. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted," Sonowal said. "Assam will remain with the Assamese people. For this, whatever legislation is required, we will bring those. Prime Minister and Home Minister have assured people of Assam that all adequate measures will be taken to get the Clause 6 of Assam Accord implemented."

Assam on a turmoil

On Friday, Assam government had announced that mobile internet services had been restored in the state and the police had requested citizens to be careful before posting or sharing false or provocative information on social media. The services were restored after nine days of suspension. Internet services were suspended on December 11 after major anti-CAA protests broke out across the state. The suspension was extended for another 24 hours on December 16, in 10 districts which included Lakhimpur, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup (Metro) and Kamrup. Assam police tweeted about restoration of services, and expressed hope that peace and harmony would be maintained in the state.

Mobile Internet services have been restored in the state.



We request citizens to be cautious while posting or sharing unverified/provocative information on Social Media.



We are looking forward to your continued support in ensuring peace & harmony in the State. — Assam Police (@assampolice) December 20, 2019

Sonowal's reassurance

On the very day, Sonowal told the Indian Muslims and the people Assam not to worry as no one will take away their rights. He assured the people that there is no threat to their language or identity. He further said that as a republic state, everyone has the right to express agitation.

"I want to assure the Indian Muslims and people living here that no one can steal the rights of sons of the soil of Assam, there is no threat to our language or our identity. In no way the honour of Assam will be affected due to the Citizenship Act," Sonowal had said at a press conference. "People protesting in the state over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act have different opinions over it, I believe in the Republic and respect every individual who is protesting," he had said.

