Assam Will Always Remain For Assamese, Assures Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

The Chief Minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal addressed the media on Friday morning and assured the people of his state that Assam will always be for the Assamese. He also cleared the government's stand by saying that he supports the democratic protests. However, he added that there are some elements who are trying to misguide the people by saying that two crore infiltrators will enter the state after the implementation of the Act.

Sarbananda Sonowal’s assurance to Assamese people

Addressing the press, the Chief Minister of Assam said, “I want to assure to the people of Assam that Assamese will always be an Indian language. We respect all the organizations of Assam. We believe in Democracy. We believe in democratic protests.”

“But there are some elements who are trying to misguide people and spread distress in society. While some say that one crore infiltrators will come to Assam after implementation of the Act, some double the number of infiltrators to two crores. No one can steal the Assamese identity. Rumours are being floated that we will give our land to the infiltrators. All these rumours are false. Mark my words; after the Act is implemented my words will be proven true. I hope in the coming times we will come together and restore peace in the state,” he added.

Sonowal asks people to trust him

Speaking about the Assamese identity, Sarbananda Sonowal added, “As an Assamese, I would appeal people not to consider me as an outsider. This govt has always worked for the integrity of our identity and culture. Don't tear us apart. You made me the CM. I have a responsibility. I'm working for you people. I'm not playing hide and seek. If I can't work for my people, there’s no use of being a CM. Those who are trying to persuade people on indulging in violence, are at the fault. They are spreading distress in the state.”

“Bhupen Hazarika (late BJP leader) has always tried to save the identity of the state. We are following his steps. Because of his initiatives, we are able to take the state forward. I have seen people who have set govt properties ablaze. Don't let them ruin our state. I assure you that the Assamese community identity will stay forever,” said the Assam CM.

Assam CM assures punishment for perpetrators of violence

Speaking about the violence during the protest, Sonowal said, “SIT has been set up to look after those perpetrators who tried to conduct mischief during protests. We will take steps after SIT investigation on these people is complete. No new people can enter Assam by this law. Assam will always remain for Assamese.”

“All our party members have worked hard for the state. We want peace and tranquillity. We have arrested a lot of people who have disrupted the peace. Once the CAA is implemented, you will realise that the infiltrators are minimal in number and can't invade our state,” he added.

