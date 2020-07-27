Assam Floods: State Govt Uses Latest Tech To Protect Wildlife In Kaziranga National Park

As the Assam floods continue to wreak havoc in the state, the Kaziranga National park along with five other national parks are under major threat. In order to protect the wildlife from the deluge, the state government has taken up proactive measures to save the lives of the remaining animals. The Assam flood situation is currently in its third phase.

Use of the latest technology to protect wildlife

Speaking to Republic TV, Assam Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya said that this year the administration has doubled the animal rescue operations as compared to last year. He also said that high-resolution drones are being used to keep an eye on hunting activities. The government is also using CCTV's to monitor wildlife activity in the national park and is also using latest technology to detect the animal presence, Suklabaidya said.

"Assam is under the third phase of the flood, Kaziranga and 5 national parks are under major threat, no doubt. Every year lives of animals are lost. 132 died so far, 162 have been rescued and 14 rhinos have also died so far in third phase of the floods. Last year 21 rhinos died, Suklabaidya said while speaking to Republic TV.

Penalties for rash driving increased

The minister further said that the government has also increased the penalty for rash driving as many vehicle coalition incidents were reported. He also said that the govt is trying to feed animals and give relief amid the flood situation.

"We have started automatic animal rescue operations. CCTVs are being used to identify all activities and latest technology is being used which tells the animal presence. We have also increased penalties this time. We have 15 speedboats along with floating camps", the Forest Minister said.

"The rescue operation has been doubled from last year, as many activists, NGOs have helped the government. We are keeping an eye on poachers using drones. They also help in keeping an eye on the wildlife activity for 24 hours", the minister said.

