Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Nick Donate To Assam Flood Relief, Say 'Let's Support Them'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, on Sunday night, took to her Twitter and announced that she and Nick Jonas have made donations for the Assam flood relief. Priyanka also shared some links and details about a couple of organisations and urged fans to do the same. Priyanka wrote, "Nick and I have made a donation to each. Let us support them so they can continue to help those in need."

PeeCee shared a few posters which had her thoughts and some information penned on it. The statement on one of the posters read, "While we are all still dealing with the effects of the global pandemic, the Indian state of Assam has been grappling with another major crisis. It has been devastated by floods triggered by heavy monsoon showers affecting the lives of millions. The impact to life and land/property is unimaginable. The rapidly rising water level has also flooded the Kaziranga National Park, one of the finest wildlife sanctuaries in the world."

In another post, Priyanka Chopra shared about an organisation. She wrote, "Action Aid. Their teams are well equipped with disaster response and are working on the ground, assessing the situation and helping victims." As soon as Priyanka Chopra Jonas' tweet was up, fans gushed to hail her deed. A user wrote, "Priyanka you amaze me every day with your kindness and generosity, God bless both you and Nick always with continued success and love."

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' tweet

Priyanka Chopra recently took to her Instagram and shared some positive thoughts through a series of posts that covered all the things that inspired her during the week. She uploaded nine pictures of several things that happened around the world and also added a bit of information to each along with several links.

Meanwhile, before making a donation for the Assam flood relief, Nick Jonas and Priyanka had also pledged their support towards the Black Lives Matter movement. In May, Nick Jonas took to his Twitter and wrote, "Pri & I have heavy hearts ... The reality of the inequalities in this country, and around the world, are glaring. Systemic racism, bigotry and exclusion has gone on for far too long, and remaining silent not only reinforces it, but it allows it to continue." Nick further wrote, "In our first step towards our continued efforts to help fight this fight, Pri and I have donated to the @eji_org & @aclu_nationwide."

