Assam: Long-overdue Delimitation Exercise To Begin, President Kovind Gives A Nod

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday gave a nod to the long-overdue delimitation exercise in Assam, stated the Union Ministry of Law and Justice. According to the ministry, the process readjusts the division of Assam into territorial constituencies for the purpose of elections to both state Assembly and Lok Sabha will begin soon. The division will be done on the basis of the 2001 Census.

As per reports, the President gave a nod since certain "circumstances" in Assam have ceased to exist. The delimitation exercise and order 2008, was carried out by the Delimitation Commissioner in the whole of India, including all states and union territories, except four. It was published on November 26, 2008.

About the order

Earlier, the President under the Delimitation Act 2002 had issued a notification on February 8, 2008, and had deferred the delimitation exercises in the state of Assam after "being satisfied that a situation had arisen where the unity and integrity of India was likely to be threatened and there was serious threat to the peace and public order. Along with Assam, the exercise was not carried out in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Nagaland.

Read: President Kovind talks about gender justice, hails courts for their 'progressive' approach

Read: Assam filmmaker Kenny Basumatary raises ₹10 Lakh through crowdfunding for Local Utpaat

However, according to the recent order, the reduction in insurgency incidents and improvement in law and order situation have made the "situation conducive for carrying out the delimitation exercise which was deferred in the State in the year 2008." The order further read, "The President, being satisfied that the circumstances that led to the deferring of the delimitation exercise in the State of Assam have ceased to exist, is pleased to rescind the notification number S.O. 283(E), dated February 8, 2008, so as to readjust the division of the State of Assam into territorial constituencies for the purpose of elections to the House of the People and to the State Legislative Assembly in accordance with the provisions of the Delimitation Act, 2002 (33 of 2002)."

Read: President Ram Nath Kovind prays for nations happiness and prosperity at Baidyanath temple

Read: Panel on Assam Accord to formally submit report to state govt on Feb 25: Senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

(With ANI Inputs)