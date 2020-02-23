President Kovind Talks About Gender Justice, Hails Courts For Their 'progressive' Approach

On Sunday, President Ram Nath Kovind at the valedictory session of the International Judicial Conference, in Delhi spoke in detail about 'Gender Justice' in India stating that the role of the courts in assuring this had always been 'progressive' and 'pro-active'. "In pursuing the cherished goal of gender justice, to mention one example, the Supreme Court of India has always been pro-active and progressive," said President Kovind.

While speaking at the International Judicial Conference on Saturday, 22 February, PM Modi had also elaborated on the importance of 'gender justice' in the world stating that no nation could progress without it. He had spoken about how India, since the beginning of time has ensured that equal rights are given to men and women. "No nation in the world can progress without there being 'Gender justice' nor can it claim to be a 'just' nation," he said.

"Be it appointing of women in armed forces, security, freedom at work, India is one of the very few nations that gives 26 weeks of paid maternity leave for career women. The country has slowly begun changing it's midset as well," said PM Modi.

President Kovind also elaborated on the same and discussed the various progressive steps taken by the court including issuing sexual harassment guidelines at the workplace to granting directives to ensure equal status for women in the army.

"From issuing guidelines on preventing sexual harassment in the workplace two decades ago to providing directives for granting equal status to women in the army this month, the Supreme Court of India has led progressive social transformation," said President Kovind.

