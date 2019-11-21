Assam MP Gaurav Gogoi Slams Centre's Move To Implement NRC Nationwide

Congress leader from Assam Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday took a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's proposal of implementing National Register of Citizens (NRC) nationwide a day before in the Rajya Sabha. Taking to Twitter Gogoi said that the BJP was unable to implement an 'error-free' NRC in Assam. He also mentioned that BJP never had 'vikas' (development) on their agenda.

BJP could not implement an error free NRC for 3 crore people in Assam. But Home Minister Amit Shah wants a national NRC for 130 crore persons. Clearly “vikas” and “jobs” was never BJP’s agenda. — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) November 21, 2019

Gogoi also questioned the BJP about Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB). He said, "If the NRC is so successful then why is it rejected by the BJP in Assam? Why are they telling their supporters that CAB will be the remedy for their errors? People of Assam want a corrected NRC and be treated as original citizens, not as refugees under CAB."

'Nationwide NRC soon'

Home Minister Amit Shah, during a debate in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, dropped a big hint that the government plans to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the country.

In his statement, while replying to a query by Swapan Dasgupta, Shah said, "The process of National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be carried out across the country. No one, irrespective of religion should be worried, it is just a process to get everyone under the NRC. People whose name has not figured in the draft list have the right to go to the Tribunal. Tribunals will be constituted across Assam. If any person doesn't have the money to approach Tribunal, then Assam govt to bear the cost to hire a lawyer."

"The bill was tabled in Lok Sabha. members of all parties were present. It was a general consensus among all members. The bill lapses and so it will come again in Lok Sabha. It has nothing to do with NRC. The NRC process in Assam was taken up by SC orders and following an Act.", he went on to add.

Shah also said that it will cater to all religions and that there will be no discrimination. He said, "Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, Jain, Christian, Parsi refugees should get citizenship, that is why Citizenship Amendment Bill is needed so that these refugees who are being discriminated on basis of religion in Pakistan, Bangladesh or Afghanistan, get Indian citizenship. NRC has no such provision which says that no other religion will be taken under NRC. All citizens of India irrespective of religion will figure in the NRC list. The NRC is different from Citizenship Amendment Bill."

