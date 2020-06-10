Tinsukia Gas Tragedy: Assam CM Assures All Possible Help Being Extended To Contain Fire

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday, June 10 said that all efforts are being made to contain the Baghjan Oil Field Fire in Assam's Tinsukia district. He added that most of the fire has been contained and it is now limited to the plinth area.

While speaking to the news agency ANI, the Assam chief minister said that the government is trying its best to control the fire. "Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has assured all help. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are also closely monitoring the situation," he added.

Chief Minister Sonowal further said that all those who have been affected due to the tragedy will be compensated. Speaking about the overall fire situation, the Assam CM said that the Canadian experts from Singapore have informed that it will take 25 to 28 days to bring the situation completely under control.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Sonowal took to Twitter and stated that after receiving all the details of the fire, PM Modi has assured all possible help in the matter.

The Baghjan Oil Field Fire

A massive fire on Tuesday engulfed the damaged Baghjan oil well which has been emitting gas uncontrollably for the last two weeks in Assam's Tinsukia district. As per reports, the blaze at the Oil India Ltd's well is so massive that it can be seen from a distance of more than 30 kilometres with thick black smoke going up several metres high, endangering the local biodiversities which were already ravaged following the major blowout that happened on May 27.

According to reports, two firefighters have lost their lives while containing the massive fire. While the army has been deployed in the area and a team has also arrived from Singapore to tackle the situation, at least 4,000 people have been evacuated and placed in relief camps.

