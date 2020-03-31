COVID-19: Andhra Pradesh Govt Uses Unique Tools To Keep Track Of People In Home Quarantine

At a time when the state governments are making every effort to track the travel history of COVID-19 patients, Andhra Pradesh government is using innovative tools developed by the state Disaster Management Authority to track people in home quarantine as well as track travel history of positive cases of coronavirus in the state.

Unique Tools to track COVID-19 positive patients

The Andhra Pradesh government is using a tool called the COVID Alerting Tracking System which has the ability to track all 25,000 people who have been placed under home quarantine. The tool tracks the location of the quarantined person's phone with the help of telecom service providers and mobile tower signals.

The tool sets up the residence of the quarantined person as the base and keeps a track of their activities. If the person travels outside 100 metres from the base, the authorities are alerted immediately. After receiving the alert, the authorities then speak with the person and take action if he/she refuses to stay put in necessary isolation.

Another tool which the Andhra Government is using, empowers the government to track the travel history of COVID-19 patients and suspects to check which all places they have visited. The tool helps the government at tracking anyone who must have come in contact with the COVID-19 patient and also sanitize the areas they have visited.

It is said that besides Andhra Pradesh, others such as Telangana, Bihar and Odisha state governments are also contemplating to use these unique tools to arrest the spread of deadly coronavirus which is spreading fast in the country

India has witnessed a swell in coronavirus cases as the number of infected individuals crossed the 1000 figure mark. As on March 29, the number of COVID-19 positive cases stand at 1251, of which 32 have succumbed to the infection while 1117 cases are still active, whereas 101 have recovered and been discharged according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

(Image - PTI)