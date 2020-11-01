Last Updated:

Assam Relaxes COVID-19 Testing, Quarantine Norms For Incoming Air & Train Passengers

As Coronavirus cases start to decline, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma issued fresh relaxations on the existing Covid-19 testing rules

Assam

As Coronavirus cases start to decline, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday issued new relaxations on the existing Covid testing rules for passengers travelling in and out of the state. While announcing the new update, the Health Minister said that the relaxations under the new guidelines will be applicable for all passengers irrespective of their mode of travel. He also said that people who have undergone RT-PCR test in the last 72 hours will not have to get tested on arriving in Assam. 

Assam relaxes its Covid testing rules 

Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday informed that as the Coronavirus situation in Assam is under control, the recovery rate in the state rose to 95 per cent. While expressing his gratitude towards the medical care and support staff who have been working tirelessly amid the pandemic, he informed that the COVID-19 positivity rate in the state stands at 1.29 per cent. 

Coronavirus outbreak in Assam 

As the world continues to battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, Assam so far has recorded 2,06,015 cases out of which over 1,94,668 people have recovered while 926 fatalities have been reported. As per the latest updates from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 380 new cases, 1,094 recoveries and 3 deaths have been recorded. Currently, the total number of active Coronavirus cases in Assam is 10,421. According to the latest update from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 10,87,96,064 cCOVID-19 test have been conducted until October 30. It also said that total samples tested on Saturday were 10,67,976. 

