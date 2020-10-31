Assam: APSC Introduces 'transgender' Category In Civil Services Examination 2020

Assam's LGBTQ community receives relief as the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) introduces 'transgender' as a gender category in the state civil services exam application form. According to an official, about 42 applications have been received under the transgender category. The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) had issued an add-on notice, to their earlier notice, on September 15 which introduced the new category. APSC Chairman Pallav Bhattacharya informed that addendum issued by the commission notified the decision to include 'transgender' gender category for the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2020, for the first time.

"We have received 42 applications in this category for recruitment to the posts of Assam Civil Services junior grade and other allied services," informed the APSC Chairman.

Another official informed that after the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) introduced the 'transgender' category in the recruitment process, APSC is the first state commission to do the same. Speaking about the new category, the Vice-chairperson of the Assam State Transgender Welfare Board, Swati Bidhan Baruah said the 42 application from transgenders is good news considering the social and economic status of the transgender community in Assam. Swati Bidhan Baruah is the first judge from the community in the state of Assam and works toward the upliftment of transgenders.

Home Ministry recognises 'Transgender'

Earlier in July 2020, Union Home Ministry had directed CRPF, ITBP, SSB, and CISF security forces to include 'transgender' as a third gender category option along with the usual male/female gender category in the rules of CAPF (AC) Examination 2020. The Ministry also sought comments from the security forces departments for a final review on the matter. The officials also informed that this move will allow transgenders to join central paramilitary forces and lead combat troops because the government is considering the decision to allow them to take the annual UPSC examination for recruitment as officers in the forces.

(With inputs from ANI & PTI)