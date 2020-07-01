Assam To Revise COVID-19 Testing Pattern After ICMR Advice; Plasma Therapy To Start Soon

With Guwahati under total lockdown, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday, said the Coronavirus (COVID-19) testing pattern in Guwahati will be revised, while addressing a press briefing. He said that the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) had suggested using the antigen test kits which produced results within an hour. He added the testing model will be launched in the coming 2-3 days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah told him that the COVID19 situation in Guwahati is very apprehensive.

Sarma also stated that a plasma bank will be set up in the next 4-5 days in Guwahati. This would be functional within next week stated Sarma, adding that Gauhati Medical College already had a plasma separator. Guwahati currently is under 14-day lockdown till July 12.

Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) has suggested a new testing model under which we will be able to will declare results within 1 hour. We will launch the new testing model named COVID-19 AG test in next 2-3 days: Assam Health Minister https://t.co/hPiiuPwIUy — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2020

Earlier in the day, the Regional Medical Research Centre for Northeast region (ICMR-RMRC, Dibrugarh) situated at Assam's Lahowal. RMRC Lahowal is the third government laboratory in the country, after NIV (ICMR Lab), Pune and CCMB (CSIR lab), Hyderabad, and 4th lab overall after Bharat Biotech (Pvt Biotechnology lab at Hyderabad), to isolate the virus in tissue culture. Till now the centre has provided almost 50,000 diagnostic test reports of COVID-19 in Assam.

A 14-day lockdown in Guwahati came into force on Sunday evening in order to fight the rising number of coronavirus cases in the city. Kamrup Metropolitan district, under which Guwahati falls, was completely locked down from 7 pm on Sunday till 6 pm on July 12 with even shops of grocery, meat and all other items downing the shutters, with only pharmacies allowed to function. Assam has 8227 cases with 2568 active cases, 5647 recovered and 12 deaths.

Extending the existing Coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday, issued an order that lockdown on containment zones will continue till July 31. The guidelines of 'Unlock 2' prohibits opening of educational institutions, international air travel, metro rail, cinema halls, bars, auditoriums, swimming pools, gymnasiums, and large congregations. The MHA has shortened the night curfew timing from 10 PM to 5 AM and stated national directives for COVID management still apply.