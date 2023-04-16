Atique Ahmed Shot Dead: UP Police Detain Four People Amid Probe Into Gangster's Murder

Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday detained four people for questioning in connection with the killings of gangster-turned-politician Atique Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, who were shot dead by three assailants on Saturday night.

Notably, the three attackers who fatally shot the Ahmed brothers were apprehended at the scene and have been kept in police custody. They turned themselves in voluntarily and have been questioned as part of the investigation. According to the sources, four persons have been detained from Prayagraj for questioning, in connection with the trial of the three arrested accused.

A case has been registered against the three arrested accused by the UP police under Sections 302 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Sections 3, 7, 25, and 27 of the Arms Acts, 1959, and other relevant sections. They are also likely to be produced before a Magistrate court today as it is mandatory to present any criminal caught within 24 hours before the remand magistrate.

Atique Ahmed & Ashraf shot dead

On Saturday night, Atique and his brother Ashraf who were in police custody were taken for a medical examination to a hospital in Prayagraj before being sent to 14-day judicial custody. When the duo was being escorted by the police and in presence of media persons, three people who were disguised as journalists fatally shot Atique and his brother at point-blank range.

Following this, UP CM Yogi Adityanath held a late-night high-profile meeting with the top officials. In the aftermath of Atique's murder, the Chief Minister directed the state police officers to be extra vigilant and maintain law and order across the state. According to the CMO, CM Yogi appealed to people not to pay any attention to rumours and that strict action will be taken against those who spread rumours.

In addition to this, the government also imposed Section 144 across all the districts in the state. CM Yogi has ordered a high-level inquiry into the killings of the mafia brothers and also instructed to form a three-member judicial commission to investigate the matter.