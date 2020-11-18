Atleast 12 Civilians Injured In Pulwama Grenade Attack Ahead Of DDC Polls

A grenade attack was carried out in Pulwama's Kakapora on Wednesday, targeting the CRPF and Police force which led to injuring at least twelve civilians. There was a deployment of police and CRPF personnel on Kakapora area and the terrorists hurled the grenade on the Forces but the grenade missed the target and exploded on the roadside. The area has been cordoned off and the injured have been taken to the nearest hospital for treatment. While it is being said that the injured civilians have received splinter injuries, two of the injured have been taken to a bone and joint hospital in Srinagar while four referred to SDH Pampore and others bring treated at PHC Kakapora.

The grenade attack has occurred at a time when the union territory Jammu and Kashmir is preparing for its first District Development Council (DDC) elections after the abrogation of Article 370. Terrorist outfits have also issued a warning to the candidates who are planning to contest the elections asking them not to be a part of the democratic process.

Ahead of DDC Polls, security apparatus have also been heightened with the police and CRPF on high alert, knowing that the terrorists may not only target the forces but are also likely to target the candidates and civilians who would participate in the electoral process. Hence, the security deployment has also increased in the union territory and police inspection and frisking have been taking place on a number of areas.

On November 10, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha had reviewed the security arrangements for the upcoming DDC polls and asked police and other security agencies to facilitate the people for maximum participation in the democratic exercise.

DDC Elections in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir State Election Commissioner KK Sharma had issued the first notification for conducting the maiden District Development Council (DDC) elections in 20 districts of the union territory. Delimitation had been done for the constituencies and 280 DDCs have been identified across the union territory for undertaking the elections, with 14 DDC constituencies in each district. The maiden DDC polls along with by-elections for panchayats and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) are being held in eight-phases in the Union Territory, beginning on November 28. In the first phase, by-elections will also be held for three urban local bodies – Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Pahalgam Municipal Council and Ashmuqam Municipal Council. Over 350 nominations have been received for 43 seats going to polls in the first phase of the DDC polls, according to a PTI report on November 13.

(Representative Image from PTI)

