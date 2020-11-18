Ideological Implications Of Contesting J&K DDC Polls With Gupkar Not Discussed: Khurshid

The Congress on Tuesday asserted that it was not a part of the Gupkar alliance but was contesting the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir with the Gupkar parties to "expose" the BJP through democratic means. And when questioned about Home Minister Amit Shah's tweet asking the grand old party to clarify if they support the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), Salman Khurshid said that the Congress party has taken a formal position regarding the question of it being a part of the Gupkar alliance or not.

'We should leave it to that'

"My party has taken a position, I think Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala has taken the formal position. We should leave it to that," the former Union Minister told ANI. "The issue was whether we should join hands to fight the local elections and therefore there was partial engagement with them, but I don't think there has been a serious discussion about the ideological implications of that declaration and therefore I shouldn't be saying anything which finally has to come from party leadership," he added.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a statement that the party was against any foreign intervention in the internal affairs of India, including in Jammu and Kashmir. "The Congress party is not part of the 'Gupkar Alliance' or the 'People's Association for Gupkar Declaration'," he said in a statement. His reaction came after the BJP targeted the Congress, saying it should make clear if it agrees with the "anti-national" views of the NC and the PDP.

आए दिन झूठ बोलना, कपट फैलाना व नए भ्रमजाल गढ़ना मोदी सरकार का चाल-चेहरा-चरित्र बन गया है।



शर्म की बात है कि देश के गृहमंत्री श्री अमित शाह राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा की अपनी जिम्मेदारी दरकिनार कर जम्मू, कश्मीर व लद्दाख पर सरासर झूठी, भ्रामक व शरारतपूर्ण बयानबाजी कर रहे हैं!



हमारा बयान-: pic.twitter.com/AsX67nFI03 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) November 17, 2020

Amit Shah hits out at Congress

Amit Shah on Tuesday said the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) is an "unholy global alliance" that along with the Congress wants to return to the era of terror and turmoil. Taking to Twitter, Amit Shah asked Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi if they support the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration which, he said, insults India's Tricolour.

The Gupkar Gang is going global! They want foreign forces to intervene in Jammu and Kashmir. The Gupkar Gang also insults India’s Tricolour. Do Sonia Ji and Rahul Ji support such moves of the Gupkar Gang ? They should make their stand crystal clear to the people of India. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 17, 2020

Jammu and Kashmir has been, is and will always remain an integral part of India. Indian people will no longer tolerate an unholy ‘global gathbandhan’ against our national interest. Either the Gupkar Gang swims along with the national mood or else the people will sink it. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 17, 2020

