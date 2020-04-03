Attention Mumbai Residents! Now, Check Your Locality's Covid Situation In BMC's LIVE Map

In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has identified the containment zone in Maharashtra's capital city. Out of the 423 cases in Maharashtra, Mumbai has been the hotspot of the virus. The containment area is a part of the city wherein people have been detected positive for COVID-19. The number of demarcated containment areas in the city, meanwhile, was increased to 212.

A senior civic official, meanwhile, said as many as 212 containment zones have been set up and "sealed" in the city. A release from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said the administration is using CCTV camera network in the city for surveillance of movement in these areas. If one or more persons are found roaming in the containment zone or going in or out violating lockdown, the system will immediately alert the local police station through SMS. "Mumbai has a network of 5,000 CCTVs, which can capture small details from far," said a BMC officer.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra

As per a press release of the Maharashtra Health Department, 88 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the state on Thursday, April 2. This comprises 54 individuals from Mumbai, 9 from Ahmednagar, 11 from Pune, 9 from areas around Mumbai, 2 from Aurangabad and one each from Osmanabad, Buldhana, and Satara. The total tally of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has risen to 423.

Moreover, 5 deaths owing to COVID-19 have been reported in the day. This includes a 61-year-old person who died in Nair hospital having blood cancer, a 58-year-old person who passed away in Sion having a history of hypertension, a 58-year-old man who died in a private hospital and a 63-year-old person died in Kasturba Hospital. The details of the fifth deceased patient have not been revealed so far. Overall, there have been 21 novel coronavirus deaths in the state until now. Additionally, it has been mentioned that 890 out of 1062 Tablighi congregation attendees from Maharashtra have been traced.

(With PTI inputs)

