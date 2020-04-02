The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

COVID-19: Maharashtra Registers 88 New Cases Propelling Tally To 423, Amid 21 Casualties

General News

88 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Maharashtra on Thursday taking the COVID-19 tally to 423. Besides this, there are 21 casualties.

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Maharashtra

As per a press release of the Maharashtra Health Department, 88 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the state on Thursday, April 2. This comprises 54 individuals from Mumbai, 9 from Ahmednagar, 11 from Pune, 9 from areas around Mumbai, 2 from Aurangabad and one each from Osmanabad, Buldhana, and Satara. The total tally of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has risen to 423.  

Moreover, 5 deaths owing to COVID-19 have been reported in the day. This includes a 61-year-old person who died in Nair hospital having blood cancer, a 58-year-old person who passed away in Sion having a history of hypertension, a 58-year-old man who died in a private hospital and a 63-year-old person died in Kasturba Hospital. The details of the fifth deceased patient have not been revealed so far. Overall, there have been 21 novel coronavirus deaths in the state until now. Additionally, it has been mentioned that 890 out of 1062 Tablighi congregation attendees from Maharashtra have been traced. 

Read: 'Permission For Rapid Testing Granted; 1300 Markaz Attendees Traced': Maha Health Minister

Read: Karisma Kapoor Pledges Contribution to PM Cares And Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund;See Post

Permission for rapid testing

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope stated that the main outcome of the video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the permission granted for rapid testing. According to him, it would be possible to quickly ascertain whether a person has contracted COVID-19, paving way for a decision on quarantine and isolation. Observing that the PM expected the states to work as a team, Tope talked about the state's fight against the novel Coronavirus.

He noted that strict curfew was being maintained at 146 containment zones and work for dedicated COVID-19 hospitals was underway. Moreover, he divulged that CM Uddhav Thackeray had requested more personal protective equipment (PPE) for health workers and called for an increase in the production capacity of PPE. 

Read: PM Modi Urges CM Thackeray To 'trace & Test' Markaz Attendees; Maharashtra Tally At 335

Read: COVID-19: Thackeray Govt Warns Of Rise In Cases In Maharashtra; 5000 Persons Quarantined

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
UNITE AND FIGHT CORONA: PM MODI
Air India
AIR INDIA SIGNS CONTRACT
pregnancy
WATCH: PREGNANCY Q&AS
Saudi Arabia
24-HOUR CURFEW IN MECCA & MEDINA
COVID-19
'9000 MARKAZ CONTACTS TRACED'
Netizens
FANS EXCITED FOR KOHLI-KP TALK