COVID-19: Maharashtra Registers 88 New Cases Propelling Tally To 423, Amid 21 Casualties

As per a press release of the Maharashtra Health Department, 88 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the state on Thursday, April 2. This comprises 54 individuals from Mumbai, 9 from Ahmednagar, 11 from Pune, 9 from areas around Mumbai, 2 from Aurangabad and one each from Osmanabad, Buldhana, and Satara. The total tally of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has risen to 423.

Moreover, 5 deaths owing to COVID-19 have been reported in the day. This includes a 61-year-old person who died in Nair hospital having blood cancer, a 58-year-old person who passed away in Sion having a history of hypertension, a 58-year-old man who died in a private hospital and a 63-year-old person died in Kasturba Hospital. The details of the fifth deceased patient have not been revealed so far. Overall, there have been 21 novel coronavirus deaths in the state until now. Additionally, it has been mentioned that 890 out of 1062 Tablighi congregation attendees from Maharashtra have been traced.

Permission for rapid testing

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope stated that the main outcome of the video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the permission granted for rapid testing. According to him, it would be possible to quickly ascertain whether a person has contracted COVID-19, paving way for a decision on quarantine and isolation. Observing that the PM expected the states to work as a team, Tope talked about the state's fight against the novel Coronavirus.

He noted that strict curfew was being maintained at 146 containment zones and work for dedicated COVID-19 hospitals was underway. Moreover, he divulged that CM Uddhav Thackeray had requested more personal protective equipment (PPE) for health workers and called for an increase in the production capacity of PPE.

