'Australia To Take Bilateral Relationship With India To New Heights': Scott Morrison

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday, November 19 asserted that his country intends to take the bilateral relation with India to new heights by working together in frontier technologies. While speaking at the Bengaluru Tech Summit via video conference, Morrison said that the two countries have unlimited possibilities of working together in Space research, critical minerals, AI, 5G, quantum computing, and much more.

"We have signed the landmark Australia - India Technology Framework on cyber and cyber-enabled technology," Morrison said.

The theme of the summit this year is "Next is Now" and it will ponder on the important challenges emerging in the post-pandemic world. The summit will also focus on the impact of leading technologies and innovations in the domains of 'Information Technology and Electronics' and 'Biotechnology'.

Australia and India working together for secure internet

The Australian Prime Minister also highlighted that Australia and India are working together for an open, free, safe and secure internet. He further said they will soon launch the Australia-India Cyber and Critical Technologies Partnership grant program.

"The relationship between India and Australia is going from strength to strength, we share a deep desire to succeed and see our region prosper in peace and safety, as ultimately that is all our technology ambition is all about, the prosperity and safety of us all," he said.

Expressing pride for leading a 150 strong virtual delegation of Australian policymakers, industry leaders, startups and world-leading institutions to the Bengaluru Tech Summit, Morrison said Bengaluru- is India's biggest technology cluster and fourth biggest in the world. "It is home to a third of India's tech professionals and to at least 25 Australian companies, is pulsing with energy and ambition and it is a place where it is easy to believe that 'Next is Now'," he said.

Australian companies employes professionals

Morrison also said that his country's companies have employed thousands of professionals in Bengaluru and Indian companies are also growing their footprints in Australia. "Australia - India Strategic Research Firm, Australia's largest bilateral science firm with any country, is already forging relationships with universities, research institutes and businesses. In the past 10 years, 30 AISRF clients have funded Australian and Bengaluru-based universities for some pioneering research like quantum computing, astrophysics," he said.

Speaking about how Australia is dealing with the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, Morrison said his country has faced the challenges of these times head-on with accelerated adaptation, from keeping businesses running, keeping families connected through adopting the technology.

(With ANI inputs) (Image-AP)