Australia Imposes 'world's Toughest' COVID Lockdown; Outdoor Exercise, Dog-walking Banned

South Australia began a six-day lockdown with strictest restrictions in place. As per the reports by AP, State Premier Steven Marshall said that lockdown is necessary to prevent the virus from spreading. The lockdown imposed by South Australia, is being considered as one of the strictest lockdowns as only one person from a household will be allowed to leave home each day and that too for essential reasons.

Lockdown imposed in South Australia

As a part of the lockdown, schools, universities, bars and cafes have also been shut. As per the restrictions, most of the factories also will be shut. Aged-care facilities are also expected to shut down and weddings and funerals have been put on hold. Outdoor exercising and dog walking has also been banned. This comes after 23 people in Adelaide have been infected after a cleaner got exposed to the virus.

According to the reports by Bloomberg, Marshall termed the strain of virus as “nasty” because many infected people are not showing any symptoms. He further added that the virus is spreading from surfaces and the incubation period is as low as 24 hours. It is a ‘real worry’, the State Premier said. According to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University, Australia has a total of 27,785 cases with 907 deaths.

Recently, Australian prime minister Scott Morrison said that he had a discussion with Joe Biden regarding Australia's "great success" in dealing with COVID-19. He said that Biden was interested in Australia’s strategy of fighting the novel coronavirus. Morrison revealed that he will be sharing a copy of Australia's National Contact Tracing Review with Biden and also with the outgoing Trump administration. According to the reports by AP, Morrison said, “It tells the story of why Australia is being successful and will continue to be successful”. Also, he wished Biden and Trump "all the best in dealing with what is just an awful, an awful situation there”.

