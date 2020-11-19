Virat Kohli's January 2019 ODI Ton In Australia Relived By CA Ahead Of Blockbuster Series

Captain of the Indian cricket captain, Virat Kohli, has successfully established himself as a force to reckon with in world cricket with his phenomenal batting record. The prolific run-scorer has excelled in the national team's overseas tours over the year, which is a testimony of his class with the bat. The 32-year-old was instrumental in India's success in Australia last year and is expected to replicate the same success in the India vs Australia 2020 series as well.

Virat Kohli's momentous 2019 ton against a formidable Australian bowling line-up

A cricket team's success in an away assignment has become paramount to determine the potency of the particular side. Virat Kohli and co decimated the Australian line-up in all formats when they toured Down Under the last time. The star batsman's exploits are etched in the memories of cricket followers. The Australian Cricket Board also acknowledged Kohli's arrival in Australia by sharing footage of his significant 2019 ton against the hosts in Adelaide.

Chasing a target of 299 was not going to be easy for the Indian team against a strong Australian bowling unit. Virat Kohli rose to the challenge and came up with a spectacular captain's knock to help India cross the line. The batsman scored a resilient 104 from 112 deliveries. Along with MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli stitched a stellar 82-run partnership to orchestrate a famous victory for India.

ALSO READ | David Warner Woos Indian Fans With Funny Bollywood Post On Instagram; See Picture

India vs Australia schedule

The highly anticipated India vs Australia 2020 series will include a total of 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs, and 4 Tests. This will be the first international assignment for the Indian cricket team after the COVID-19-enforced sabbatical. The two teams are slated to commence the tour with the ODI series from November 27. Here is the complete India vs Australia schedule shared by Cricket Australia:

A look at Virat Kohli stats ahead of India vs Australia 2020

The batsman debuted for the Indian side in the year 2008 and has established himself as a modern-day great with his remarkable consistency over the years. Having featured in 86 Test matches, Kohli has amassed 7,240 runs with 27 centuries. His record in white-ball cricket is even more glorious as he has smashed a record 43 tons in the ODI format. He has 11,867 runs to his name in 248 ODIs. In the shortest format of the game, Virat Kohli has scored 2,794 runs in just 82 matches.

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly-endorsed Fantasy Sports Brand Named LPL 2020 Title Sponsor

India vs Australia squads:

Australia squad for India 2020

ODI and T20I: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (vice-captain), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Test: Tim Paine (captain and wicket-keeper), Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli And Co To Play Cricket In All 12 Months Of 2021 Despite COVID-19?

India squad for Australia 2020

T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan.

ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper).

ALSO READ | Chris Gayle Foregoes LPL 2020 Deal Despite Not Playing In New Zealand For West Indies

Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj.

Image source: AP

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.