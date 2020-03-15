Australian PM Scott Morrison Lauds PM Modi's 'G-20 Link-up' Efforts To Battle Coronavirus

Commending the efforts of PM Modi to organise a joint link-up with all G20 leaders, Australian PM Scott Morrison, on Saturday, said that Australia would obviously support it. He said that he was aware that PM Modi was keen to organise a meeting of all G-20 leaders to battle Coronavirus which has caused over 5000 deaths globally. India has recorded 107 cases testing positive as of date, with two deaths.

Morrison lauds Modi's G-20 link up efforts

"I'm also aware that (Indian) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keen to organize a link-up between all the G20 leaders. I think that's a commendable initiative. Australia obviously supports that," said Morrison.

MHA suspends passenger movement through all immigration check points at Indian borders

Morrison too calls for G-20 meeting

Morrison announced further measures Sunday to combat the spread of the new coronavirus and called for an urgent G20 meeting to address the financial implications of the crisis. He said that together with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, they agreed to hold an urgent meeting with the G20 finance ministers and governors as the coronavirus outbreak is having a serious economic impact across the globe. He also asked all Australians to maintain a common-sense attitude while facing the outbreak. Australia has witnessed 3 deaths as of date due to COVID-19.

PM Morrison on virus and need for G20 discussion

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has risen upto 107, with two deaths in the country. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15. India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories - visit the official government here: MINISTRY OF HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE

