Australia's Envoy Meets RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat; Praises Sangh's COVID-19 Relief Work

Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farell on Sunday met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat & said that the organisation has been actively working during COVID

Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farell on Sunday met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and said that the organisation has been actively working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The @RSSorg has been actively supporting the community during COVID19. I met with Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat who shared the relief measures the organisation has adopted across India during these challenging times," O'Farrell tweeted.

He also tweeted pictures of the meeting which took place at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur. Last year, a meeting was held between RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and German ambassador Walter J Lindner.

