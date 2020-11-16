After Kamal Nath, MP Congress Leader Hurls Sexist 'jalebi' Remark At BJP's Imarti Devi

Making another sexist remark against BJP leader Imarti Devi, Madhya Pradesh Congress' Sajjan Kumar Singh has called her 'jalebi', when asked about Congress' poll performance in the state. Of the 28 seats that went to bypolls, Congress won seven, compared to 2018 assembly elections, when they had won 27 seats and the BJP one. Singh was asked if former CM Kamal Nath's 'item' jibe on Imarti Devi harmed the poll prospects of the party in the state. In a sarcastic tone, Singh hurled inappropriate remarks on Imarti Devi and said, "Imarti Devi has now become Jalebi because she has lost."

If the 'item' comment on Imarti Devi had harmed Congress, why did she suffer a defeat in the election? Imarti Devi jalebi ban gayi: Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma on being asked if the remark was responsible for the party's defeat in recent bypolls (15.11)

Imarti Devi lost from Dabra

In a setback to the BJP, Devi who is also a minister in Madhya Pradesh CM's cabinet lost her bypoll from the Dabra assembly seat. Congress candidate Suresh Raje defeated Imarti Devi, considered a loyalist of BJP Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia, by a margin of 7,633 votes. The minister got 68,056 votes, while her Congress rival received 75,689 ballots. Imarti Devi, along with nearly two dozens other Congress MLAs, had quit the party in March this year to join the BJP. She was later inducted in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan cabinet and the BJP fielded her from Dabra in Gwalior district.

Kamal Nath calls Imarti Devi 'item'

Ex-Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath had earlier referred to Scindia loyalist and minister Imarti Devi as an 'item', while addressing a rally in Dabra. Backing the Congress candidate - Suresh Raje, he contrasted Raje's 'simple' nature to Imarti Devi's 'flipping' to BJP. He jokingly told the people, 'you should have warned me of her nature'. Meanwhile, Congress leader Ajay Singh stirred another controversy, calling Imarti Devi as 'Jalebi Devi' - referring to the famous sweetmeat.

EC's action against Kamal Nath

Congress leader Kamal Nath has moved Supreme Court against the Election Commission after it revoked his 'star campaigner' status in Madhya Pradesh bypolls, lawyer Vivek Tankha informed on Saturday. The EC ruled that Kamal Nath had violated its advisory by describing BJP's Imarti Devi as "item". Dated April 29, 2019, the advisory read, "political parties and candidates to refrain from any deeds/actions/utterances that may be construed as being repugnant to the honour and dignity of women". Apart from this case, Kamal Nath also faces FIRs in Gwalior, Datia for violating COVID-19 SOPs in a rally.

