Ayodhya Railway Station To Get Rs 104 Crore Upgrade; Completion Pegged For 2021

The foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is all set to be held on August 5. While the country is gearing up for the big day, the Ayodhya Railway station is also set to receive an expensive makeover with modern facilities. This railway station makeover will cost Rs 104.77 crore.

Read: PM Modi Finalises August 5 Date For Ram Mandir's Foundation Stone-laying In Ayodhya

Makeover for Ayodhya Railway Station

The construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is likely to result in it becoming a major tourism hub as it will attract devotees. Officials expect that the construction of the Ram Mandir will be completed by 2023-24. This also makes it essential for the Ayodhya Railyway station to have the best possible facilities. The Railway authorised the amount of Rs. 80 crore for the makeover of the Ayodhya Railway station initially but then raised it to Rs. 104.77 crore. The RITES Enterprise of Railways will look after the construction of the new railway station building informed the Senior divisional commercial manager, Northern Railway, Lucknow.

Read: Phase 1 Of New Ayodhya Station To Be Completed By Jun 2021: Rlys

In the first phase of the makeover, platform 1 and 2/3, as well as the current circulating and holding area, will be developed and modernised. This part of the makeover is expected to be completed by 2021. The second phase is about the construction of the new building and modern facilities. The number of ticket counters will be increase and the waiting area will be expanded, three new AC waiting rooms will be constructed along with a dormitory with men with an attached toiled which will have 17 beds and another dorm for women which will have 10 beds and a toilet.

An additional foot over bridge, food plaza, shops, toilets and other such facilities are already under construction. Ayodhya Railway station will also have a taxi stand/booth, tourist centre, auditorium, VIP lounge and a special guest house. The aim is to make Ayodhya Railway Station look new and modern. The Railways are also focusing on making the place comfortable for the tourists and devotees as Ayodhya is a holy city and will gain more significance in the future.

Read: Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Plea Filed In Allahabad HC Seeking Stay On Event Amid COVID

Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

Along with the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram Mandir which is scheduled for August 5, a Bhoomi Pujan will also be conducted on the same day. This entire ceremony of Bhoomi Pujan will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, BJP veterans L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi along with 162 total guests invited by the Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra. This move has raised eyebrows and received flak from a large number of people.

(With inputs from ANI)