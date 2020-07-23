Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Plea Filed In Allahabad HC Seeking Stay On Event Amid COVID

Amid the politics over PM Modi's visit to Ayodhya for the 'Bhoomi Pujan' for the Ram Mandir, Delhi-based lawyer Saket Gokhale, on Wednesday, has filed a plea seeking a stay on the event in view of the Unlock 2.0 guidelines. The plea stated that as an estimate of 300 people will be attending the event, violating the guidelines. If the plea is accepted, a bench decided by the Chief Justice will hear the matter.

The plea states that the Uttar Pradesh government could not allow the event to be held as per the Centre's guidelines. Taking to Twitter Gokhale revealed that both Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust and the Union government have been party to the issue. Moreover, Gokhale has also filed an RTI with the MHA asking if an exemption was given to the event and on what grounds.

I've filed a Letter PIL with the Allahabad High Court seeking a stay on the Ram Mandir event in Ayodhya in view of the Unlock 2.0 guidelines & in the interest of public health during a pandemic.



— Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) July 22, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple slated to be built in Ayodhya on August 5. The Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra has invited 150 guests - including Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray, BJP veterans L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Home Minister Amit Shah and social distancing norms will be followed. The trust has estimated that construction of the temple will be completed in 3-3.5 years i.e by 2023- the year of the Uttar Pradesh State polls. Approximately, 200 people will attend the event.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) which will construct the temple will use Sompura Marbles and have started collecting soil samples to begin foundation work. As per L&T's design drawing, the temple is set to be constructed over two floors -spanning 161ft in length, 140ft in width, and 128 ft in height, comprising of 5 domes. The trust is planning to contact 10 Crore families across 4 Lakh localities of the country for fund collection. In November 2019, the Supreme Court had ended the seven-decade long land dispute, awarding the Ram Janmabhoomi land to the Hindu parties and offering an alternated land to the Muslim parties.

