Ayodhya Ram Mandir To Be 161-feet Tall; 'L&T Team Has Reached Spot To Start Construction'

Ram Mandir foundation stone is to be laid on August 5 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the "Bhoomi-pujan" event in Ayodhya. According to sources, once the construction of the temple begins, the grand temple will be completed in 3 to 3.5 years. According to Nikhil Sompura, architect and the son of C Sompura, chief architect of the temple, the height of the Ram temple would be 161-feet which is an increase by 20-feet from the previous design prepared in 1988.

'It will take 3 to 3.5 years'

Speaking to ANI, Nikhil Sompura said, "The earlier design was made in 1988, now over 30 years have passed and so the footfall will increase with time. People are also very enthusiastic about visiting the temple so we thought its size should be increased. In view of this, the height of the temple has been increased from 141-feet to 161-feet."

The architect said that two 'mandaps' have been added to the design. "All pillars and the stones that were carved based on the earlier design will still be used, they will not be wasted. Only two 'mandaps' have been added to the design," he added. He said that the shrine will be ready for devotees after 3.5 years.

"Once the 'Bhoomi-pujan' is done in the presence of the Prime Minister, the construction work will start. The team of L&T, along with machinery and materials, have reached the spot and the work on foundation will start right away. It will take 3 to 3.5 years for the completion of the work," he said.

Eminent politicians to attend the event

The "Bhoomi Pujan" will be performed with the placing of a 40-kg silver brick at the sanctum Santorum. Ram Mandir trust spokesperson Nritya Gopal Das said five silver bricks will be placed inside the sanctum sanctorum during the ceremony.

The bricks are believed to symbolise five planets as per the Hindu mythology, he said, adding that the design and the architecture of the temple is the same as the one proposed. Three-day-long Vedic rituals, beginning August 3, will precede the main ceremony.

According to trust sources, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Maharashtra Chief Minister Udhav Thackeray and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar are also on the list of invitees.

(With agency inputs)