NCP Backs Off As CM Uddhav Plans Ayodhya Ram Mandir 'Bhoomi Pujan' Visit Amid Pawar's Jibe

Amid media reports that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to visit Ayodhya on August 5 for the "bhoomi pujan" ceremony to begin the construction of a grand Ram Temple, NCP leader Majeed Memon has said that CM Uddhav is "free to follow his faith" The ex-Rajya Sabha MP said that the Shiv Sena leader is at liberty to go to Ayodhya following his faith, with his statements coming in the context of Sharad Pawar's own controversial view on the matter.

'Uddhav is free to follow his faith'

Taking to Twitter, Memon said, "CM Maharashtra is at liberty to go to Ayodhya as an individual following his faith. We cannot prevent anyone following his faith. As an individual, he is free to follow his faith." Majeed Memon later said that his views were his own, indicating a reluctance to make any comment on the relationship between the two allies. However, no invitation has been sent to Uddhav Thackeray by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust yet.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena refrained itself from commenting on NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's "some people think building a temple will help to eradicate the COVID-19 pandemic" statement.

'Sena leading light of Ram Mandir movement'

Arvind Sawant, the Shiv Sena MP from Mumbai South, told PTI that Lord Ram was a matter of faith for his party and that it will not indulge in any politics over the issue. "Shiv Sena is a leading light of the Ram Mandir movement. (Sena president) Uddhav Thackeray had visited Ayodhya before becoming chief minister and even after taking charge," he said.

The Sena, the NCP and the Congress are partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Sawant said ensuring the health of people and providing them safety are priorities of the Sena-led state government, which is the concept of 'Ramrajya' (a rule of justice and truth). "....We are doing precisely this in our (the state government's) fight against coronavirus in Maharashtra," he said.

Sharad Pawar's statement

Addressing a press conference in Solapur on Sunday, Pawar said, "We are all thinking of how to fight the battle against Coronavirus but some people think that Coronavirus will be mitigated by building a temple. But our priority is to see how to improve the economy which has been affected due to lockdown."

"The lockdown has created an economic crisis and we want to request the State and Central government to pay attention to the issue," added Pawar.

(With agency inputs)