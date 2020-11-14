Ayurveda Day: Indian Embassies In South Asia, Africa Organise Events To Promote Practice

In a bid to celebrate 5th Ayurveda Day, Indian Embassies in South Asia and Africa organised events and discussions highlighting the importance of Ayurveda in people's lives. The Ministry of AYUSH, since 2016, has been observing "Ayurveda Day" every year on the occasion of Dhanwantari Jayanti (Dhanteras). This year, it fell on Friday. Considering the prevailing situation of COVID-19, the 5th Ayurveda Day, 2020 is being observed largely on virtual platforms at national and international levels.

Taking to Twitter, S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister apprised about the events organised by High Commissions and Embassies in South Asia on Ayurveda Day and said that common welfare and shared heritage brings the neighbourhood together.

Common welfare and shared heritage brings our neighbourhood together. And that is also reflected in the deep interest in Ayurveda.



Exciting events organised by our High Commissions and Embassies in South Asia on #AyurvedaDay. @Indiainbhutan @cgimandalay @IndiaInNepal @CgiHoc pic.twitter.com/bAGJ1fdyGi — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 13, 2020

Furthermore, the Indian Embassy in Nepal organised a webinar on `Ayurveda for COVID-19'. The webinar was attended by about 200 participants from India, Nepal and other countries. In Kenya, the High Commission had organised a webinar under theme "A nature-based approach to holistic health".

READ: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Ayurveda institutes in Jamnagar, Jaipur

READ: PM Narendra Modi to dedicate two ayurveda institutes to nation on ayurveda Day

PM Modi Inaugurates 2 Ayurveda Institutes

Meanwhile in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually inaugurated two Ayurveda institutes - Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA), Jamnagar, and the National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA), Jaipur. Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot and Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani were also present at the event.

Addressing the event via video conference, PM Modi said that it is a matter of pride that WHO has chosen India to set up the Global Center for Traditional Medicine. He added that India has a great heritage related to health.

"Now work will be done in this direction from India to the world. I express my heartfelt gratitude to WHO and its Director General for giving this great responsibility to India. With the changing times, everything is being integrated today. Health is no different. With this thinking, the country is taking one important step after another to integrate different methods of treatment. This thinking has made Ayush an important part of the health policy of the country," PM Modi said.

READ: PM Modi inaugurates 2 Ayurveda institutes; stresses demand for products in global markets

READ: Ayurveda drugs can be effective in mild to moderate cases of COVID-19: AIIA

(With Inputs from ANI)