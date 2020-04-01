Azim Premji Owned Wipro Enterprises And Foundation Pledge Rs 1,125 Cr To Fight COVID-19

In a big move, Azim Premji owned Wipro Ltd, Wipro Enterprises Ltd, and Azim Premji Foundation have together committed Rs 1125 Crore towards tackling the Coronavirus pandemic that has infected over 1400 people nationwide. Of the Rs 1,125 crore, Wipro Ltd’s commitment is Rs 100 crore, Wipro Enterprises Ltd’s is Rs 25 crore, and that of the Azim Premji Foundation is Rs 1,000 crore, according to the official statement issued by the company.

"These resources will help enable the dedicated medical and service fraternity in the frontline of the battle against the pandemic and in mitigating its wide-ranging human impact, particularly on the most disadvantaged of our society," read the company's statement which was released on Wednesday.

"These sums are in addition to the annual corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities of Wipro, and the usual philanthropic spends of the Azim Premji Foundation," the statement added. Apart from this, IT czar Azim Premji has also earmarked economic benefits of about 34 per cent of his shares in Wipro, worth Rs 52,750 crore, for his foundation involved in philanthropy, according to a statement.

This comes shortly after social media websites were abuzz with reports that Wipro Chairman & promoter Azim Premji had donated Rs 50,000 crore - an almighty sum - to charity to help purchase equipment required to fight Coronavirus. In a statement to a news channel, Wipro clarified that the announcement of donation was made in March 2019 and not this week.

