Adani Foundation Pledges Rs 100 Crore For The PM CARE Fund Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani announced that he was humbled to contribute Rs 100 crore for the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund known as the PM CARE fund set up to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic that has hit the country. The Adani Foundation Chairman also revealed that the group would further contribute resources to support the Government and fellow citizens as well.

Read: T-Series Owner Bhushan Kumar Pledges Rs 11 Cr To PM CARE, Rs 1 Cr For CM's Relief Fund

ADANI FOUNDATION is humbled to contribute Rs. 100 Cr to the #PMcaresfund in this hour of India’s battle against #COVID19. ADANI GROUP will further contribute additional resources to support the GOVERNMENTS and FELLOW CITIZENS in these testing times. — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) March 29, 2020

Read: JSW Group To Donate Rs 100 Cr To PM-CARES, Converts Some Facilities Into Isolation Wards

PM CARES Donation Fund

With India battling the Coronavirus pandemic which has ensnared the globe in a vice-like grip, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set up a charitable trust where citizens, corporates, organisations and just about anyone else can contribute funds towards the relief effort.

The fund is called the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund, and is being called PM CARES Fund. The PM is the Chairman of this trust, with the Defence Minister, Finance Minister and Home Minister other members.

There are a number of ways to donate to the fund, one of which is via a bank transfer, and donations will be exempted from income tax under section 80(G). As per PM Modi, the fund will also cater to other distressing situations, if they occur in the times ahead.

The PM-CARES Fund accepts micro-donations too. It will strengthen disaster management capacities and encourage research on protecting citizens.



Let us leave no stone unturned to make India healthier and more prosperous for our future generations. pic.twitter.com/BVm7q19R52 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2020

Read: Home Ministry Strictly Directs States & UTs To Seal Borders Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Read: Delhi Government Converts Schools Into Shelter Homes For Migrant Workers