'Baba Ka Dhaba' Owner Alleges Miscreants Threatened To Kill Him & Burn Down His Eatery

Kanta Prasad, the owner of Baba Ka Dhaba in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, which made headlines a month ago, has now alleged that he has continuously been receiving death threats.

Prasad said that a few days ago three boys came to his shop and threatened him. The 80-year-old has also alleged that some miscreants have threatened to burn down his eatery. Prasad said he has filed a complaint with the police.

A month ago, Delhi Police had registered a case of cheating against YouTuber Gaurav Wasan, based on a complaint made by Prasad. According to Delhi police, the owner of the Dhaba had filed a complaint at Malviya Nagar police station against Wasan for allegedly misappropriating funds received as a donation for Prasad. A preliminary enquiry was done after which a cognisable offence was registered and an investigation has been initiated.

How 'Baba ka Dhaba' became popular?

‘Baba ka Dhaba’ owner Prasad, had shot to fame after a video of him tearfully recounting the desperation of the months since the lockdown was shared widely across social media platforms. Ironically, Prasad's despair had come to light when Wasan captured the eatery owner breaking down as he talked about his struggles in a video shared on the YouTuber's social media account.

After the video went viral, 'Baba ka Dhaba' was the cynosure of many eyes across the country, including celebs from showbiz who posted appeals asking people to go there and get themselves a meal. A day after the heartbreaking video, #Babakadhaba was trending on Twitter and the food joint was flooded with more customers than it had seen in 30 years of being in business.

(With inputs from agency ANI)