‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ Owner Accuses YouTuber Who Made Him Famous Of Misappropriation Of Funds

The owner of the now-famous eatery 'Baba ka Dhaba' has filed a complaint against Instagram influencer and YouTuber Gaurav Wasan who brought it to limelight for misappropriation of funds. According to Delhi Police, Kantra Prasad, the owner of the eatery, in his complaint said Wasan shot his video and posted it online and convinced the public on social media to donate money to the eatery owner.

'No FIR has been registered yet'

He further alleged that Wasan "intentionally and deliberately shared only his and his family/friends bank details and mobile numbers with the donors and collected a huge amount of donation through different mode of payments i.e bank account/wallets without providing any information to the complainant".

The owner of the food joint also accused the YouTuber of not providing details of the financial transactions to him. "We received the complaint yesterday at the Malviya Nagar Police Station and the matter is being probed. No FIR has been registered yet in the case, Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South)," said on Sunday.

Prasad (80) had shot to fame after a video of him tearfully recounting the desperation of the months since the lockdown was shared widely across social media platforms recently. Ironically, Prasad's despair had come to light when Wasan captured the eatery owner breaking down as he talked about his struggles in a video shared on the YouTuber's social media account.

After the video went viral, 'Baba ka Dhaba' was the cynosure of many eyes across the country, including celebs from showbiz who posted appeals asking people to go there and get themselves a meal. A day after the heartbreaking video, #Babakadhaba was trending on Twitter and the food joint was flooded with more customers than it had seen in 30 years of being in business.

READ | Arnab Goswami exposes why ISI & Pakistan hate Republic; declares it's #RepublicVsPakistan

READ | Lalu Yadav calls NDA 'trouble engine': 'Where was double engine during migrant crisis?'

According to media reports, Wasan has denied the allegations and said that he transferred all the money into Kanta Prasad’s account. “When I shot the video, I didn’t know it would become this big. I didn’t want people to harass Baba (Prasad) so I shared my bank details…”

Earlier, Gaurav Wasan also shared his bank statements on Facebook through his official page Swaad. It shows the detailed statement of all donors. This came after another YouTuber Lakshya Chaudhary accused Wasan of seeking donations to help the elderly couple during COVID-19, but not transferring the money to Kanta Prasad, calling it an online scam.

READ | India rejects Pakistan's accord of 'provisional provincial status' to Gilgit-Baltistan

READ | Arnab fires open invite for one on one interview to Param Bir Singh, read his letter here

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.