Baba Ka Dhaba Owner Files Complaint Against Gaurav Wasan, Here Is How Twitter Reacted

Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad recently filed a case against YouTuber Gaurav Wasan who brought the senior couple to fame through a viral video. In the complaint, the couple states that funds were collected by the young influencer in their name even though they had an existing bank account.

According to the complaint details going viral on social media, Gaurav Wasan gave away his family and friends’ bank details to ‘deliberately’ collect donations in their name. A number of people have taken to social media to discuss the matter as they believe more money should have reached the couple as donations were in huge numbers.

Baba Ka Dhaba owner files complaint

Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad recently filed a complaint against influencer and YouTuber Gaurav Wasan, whose viral vlog served as a major turning point for the eatery. A Twitter handle by the name ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ posted details about the complaint that was filed from Malviya Nagar in Delhi. Along with the picture of the complaint, the tweet mentioned that they aim at acquiring details regarding the collection of funds in their name.

The official complaint speaks about the viral video from ‘Swad Official’ and the huge donations that were made through various modes of money transfer. The fourth point of the complaint states, “The said video has been unexpected viral and due to which many people started communicating with the accused no. 1 to offer donations but the accused no. 1 intentionally and deliberately, knowingly has shared only his and his family/friends bank details/ mobile numbers with them and collected a huge amount of donation through different mode of payments i.e. bank accounts/wallets etc without providing any information to the Complainant nor taking any concern in this regard”

After receiving lots of messages from donors on social media or you can say “on public demand ” we have filed the complaint to know the fact regarding collection of donations 🙏@ThePlacardGuy @tushant_adlakha @lakshayhere @SamratBhai31 @ElvishYadav pic.twitter.com/aVc2fkNH1T — Baba Ka Dhaba (@Babaisdigital) October 31, 2020

A number of people have been demanding an explanation from Gaurav Wasan. They believe a huge chunk of money was taken by the young YouTuber for his personal benefit instead of providing the whole amount to the couple. Have a look at a few reactions that have taken over the internet.

It's not FIR but a complaint & now police will investigate & decide if FIR 2 be registered or not.If FIR is not registered than will have 2 move to court & file a case u/s 156/3 in which court will order police 2 register FIR.If required let me know,i will do probono for baba🙏🏻 — वकील साहब (@advsumitsingh) November 1, 2020

I also made donation via Google pay and now like to know where has all the money gone? — InsanelyWise (@insanelyWise) October 31, 2020

I would like to visit and know real truth ...



Really shocking — AlertCitizenCop (@AshuCrix) October 31, 2020

A possible Scam by Food Vlogger on the name of Online Donation ???



It is said that the online donation collected was above 20 Lakhs and Baba Ka Dhaba received 2.33 Lakhs via cheque & 1 lakh via bank transfer. #BabaKaDhaba pic.twitter.com/kHx6u21LKr — Ankita 🕉️ 🇮🇳 (@Ankita_Arya) October 28, 2020

It's good that you help old couple Gaurav Wasan. But that does not give you the right to misappropriate their money even if that money is collected through you. #BabaKaDhaba pic.twitter.com/rE2d71hjjx — Sachindra Karn (@sachindra_karn) November 2, 2020

Publicity Stunt By Youtuber ??

Still nobody is able to tell you full truth...#BabaKaDhaba pic.twitter.com/4Br81BnW1H — Het Shah (@imhet01) November 2, 2020

Baba ka dabha files the case of financial fraud against youtuber#BabaKaDhaba

Le *me since morning pic.twitter.com/xTM6BfZnYM — Levi (@AmanDRathi1) November 2, 2020

The Baba Ka Dhaba story started when a video by Gaurav Wasan went viral for its touching content featuring senior citizens Kanta Prasad and wife Badami Devi. Through the video, the young man narrated how the couple had trouble running a small eatery at Malviya Nagar in Delhi. Considering the couple’s financial troubles, a huge chunk of people came out in support of Baba Ka Dhaba by directly showing up at the eatery or by donating a sum of money to help them.

Image Courtesy: Stills from YouTube (Swad Official)

