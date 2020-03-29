The Debate
IRTS Donates To PM CARES; Reiterates Commitment To Ensure Supply Of Essential Commodities

The body went on to state that they are working round the clock to ensure that there is uninterrupted supply of essential commodities and services

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) for the contribution made towards the PM-CARES Fund to fight the coronavirus. 

READ: PM Modi Launches 'PM CARES' Fund To Aid Anyone In Distress Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Donations for PM-CARES

The Association on Saturday announced that it will be donating Rs 5 lakh as it's 'initial contribution' to fight the virus. The Association went on to state that they are working round the clock to ensure that there is an uninterrupted supply of essential commodities and services across the nation. 

READ: Centre Clarifies: Donations To PM-CARES Fund For Coronavirus Relief To Constitute CSR Act

PM Modi later thanked them for their service and said that the IRTS was valuable in the fight against the virus.

PM Modi on Saturday launched the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund), where citizens can contribute to aide the government's efforts in supporting those affected by disasters - like COVID-19. This fund will provide relief to the affected from any walk of life dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation and PM Modi urged Indians to donate generously. It is chaired by PM Modi and includes Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

READ: Centre Issues 3 Months Advance Medicines To Chronic Cases; ICMR Rules Out Random Testing

READ: Tata Trusts Pledges Rs 500 Crores For PPEs, Testing Kits As India Battles Coronavirus

First Published:
