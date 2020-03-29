IRTS Donates To PM CARES; Reiterates Commitment To Ensure Supply Of Essential Commodities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) for the contribution made towards the PM-CARES Fund to fight the coronavirus.

Donations for PM-CARES

The Association has decided to contribute Rs.5 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund as its initial contribution to combat COVID19.



We are working 24*7 to ensure uninterrupted supply of essentials across the nation.



Don't Panic, Stay Home, Stay Safe#IndiaFightsCorona#IRTSMovingIndia — IRTS (@IRTSassociation) March 28, 2020

The Association on Saturday announced that it will be donating Rs 5 lakh as it's 'initial contribution' to fight the virus. The Association went on to state that they are working round the clock to ensure that there is an uninterrupted supply of essential commodities and services across the nation.

Our Railways connects people and powers our nation’s progress. The IRTS family is adding valuable power to the fight against COVID-19. Thank you! #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/eIBtSay7gg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 29, 2020

PM Modi later thanked them for their service and said that the IRTS was valuable in the fight against the virus.

PM Modi on Saturday launched the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund), where citizens can contribute to aide the government's efforts in supporting those affected by disasters - like COVID-19. This fund will provide relief to the affected from any walk of life dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation and PM Modi urged Indians to donate generously. It is chaired by PM Modi and includes Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

