No CMs Invited But 'Little Kejriwal' All Set To Star At Delhi Chief Minister's Swearing-in

General News

Kejriwal will be taking oath as Delhi Chief Minister for the third consecutive time on Sunday, February 16 at the Ram Lila Maidan in the national capital. 

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
AAP

The Aam Admi Party (AAP) has announced that the viral 'Baby Mufflerman' or 'Baby Kejriwal', who won the hearts of Twitter and others all over India, has been invited to Arvind Kejriwal's oath-taking ceremony. AAP took to Twitter to make the announcement on their official Twitter handle on Thursday afternoon.

READ: No CM Or Political Leader Invited; Arvind Kejriwal's Oath Ceremony To Be 'Delhi Specific'

Mufflerman at CM's ceremony

Baby Kejriwal caught everyone's attention on counting day of the Delhi Assembly polls after the official handle tweeted out a picture of him with the caption 'Mufflerman'. He became an immediate sensation in the media and on the internet. The little tyke was seen sporting a red pullover, an AAP cap, and a muffler similar to Kejriwal’s own signature muffler. He even completed the look with a fake moustache.

It was reported Kejriwal's team had asked the security to make the kid meet the AAP convener. However, the meeting did not take place on Tuesday.

READ: Delhi Election: Dalai Lama Congratulates Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal On AAP's Big Victory

Kejriwal will take oath as Delhi Chief Minister for his third consecutive time on Sunday, February 16 at the Ram Lila Maidan in the national capital. The AAP has cleared that only political leaders in Delhi will be invited for the event and leaders outside the national capital - including State Chief Ministers will not be invited for the swearing-in ceremony. 

READ: SCOOP: Debutant AAP MLAs May Get Ministerial Berths, Sisodia To Remain Kejriwal's Deputy

READ: Arvind Kejriwal Writes To L-G, Stakes Claim To Form Government After AAP Wins 62 Seats

Published:
COMMENT
