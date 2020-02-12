Arvind Kejriwal Writes To L-G, Stakes Claim To Form Government After AAP Wins 62 Seats

After completing a hat-trick of victories in the Delhi Assembly Elections on Tuesday, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday has written to Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal staking claim to form the government. The ruling party retained majority but with a decreased number this time as it won 62 seats in the 2020 elections. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Wednesday announced that the elected leaders met at Kejriwal's residence on Wednesday and elected Arvind Kejriwal as the CM candidate unanimously. He also announced that Kejriwal will take oath as CM on February 16 at Ramlila grounds.

AAP wins 62, while BJP bags 8 seats

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party swept the Delhi assembly polls with 62 seats, five less than that in 2015, as per the final results announced by the Election Commission on Tuesday night. While BJP secured victory in the remaining eight constituencies in the 70-seat Delhi assembly, up from three in 2015, Congress could not open its account for the second time in Delhi.

READ | Delhi Polls: EC Declares Results For All 70 Seats; AAP Bags 62 Seats, BJP Wins 8

READ | 'Surgical Action Needed To Revive Congress Party', Says Ex-Karnataka CM Veerappa Moily

Kejriwal thanks Delhi for re-electing its 'son'

After winning his third consecutive term as Chief Minister, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal addressed the crowds outside the AAP office thanked Delhi saying that 'Kaam politics' has won. He started his speech by blowing a kiss to the crowds saying 'I love you, Delhi'.

He then said: "I want to thank Delhi people that they trusted me for the third time. This victory is for those who make schools, hospitals and mohalla clinics. This is a new kind of politics. This is not just a Delhi victory, but a victory for India. Today Lord Hanuman has been very generous to Delhiites. He should bless all 2 crore Delhi people to work diligently for the next 5 years. I wish to thank all party workers for all their hard work. My family has also worked for me. It is my wife's birthday. I had cake, I will offer to all of you. We all have to work together for the next 5 years as I alone cannot do it."

READ | 'Never Expected Congress To Lose So Badly': Says Digvijaya Singh After Patry's Delhi Rout

READ | BJP’s Manoj Tiwari Offers To Resign After Delhi Poll Drubbing, Party Urges To Continue