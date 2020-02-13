Delhi Election: Dalai Lama Congratulates Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal On AAP's Big Victory

On Tuesday, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama congratulated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the AAP’s stupendous victory in the Delhi Assembly polls. Writing to Kejriwal, he expressed his appreciation of India’s vibrant democracy since Independence. Moreover, he opined that the Delhi government’s initiatives such as the Happiness Curriculum had a positive impact on the overall education of school children. The Dalai Lama also lauded the Kejriwal regime for incorporating aspects of inner mental development into the school curriculum and extended his best wishes for AAP’s upcoming tenure.

The Dalai Lama wrote, “The people of Delhi will continue to benefit from your able leadership. As I mentioned to you on 2nd July 2018 when we launched the Happiness Curriculum for Government Schools in New Delhi, I have deep admiration for the efforts that you and your government have made towards shaping better, happier human beings with improved values. These measures will have a positive impact on children's overall education, as well as helping the poor to fulfill their dreams of improving their lives.”

He added, “In addition to promoting basic human values and encouraging inter-religious harmony, I am committed to reviving interest in the ancient Indian understanding of the workings of the mind and emotions. I, therefore, appreciate the Delhi Government's initiative to incorporate aspects of inner mental development into the school curriculum. Through such initiatives, you are showing a path to the rest of India.”

The Delhi Assembly polls

Since the announcement of the Delhi Assembly polls, the national capital witnessed a high-octane campaign mainly by BJP and AAP. Right at the outset, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made it clear that his party would focus on issues such as clean water, education, and health. He asserted that AAP would not indulge in negative campaigning.

On the other hand, BJP refrained from naming any CM candidate. In the last few days prior to the voting, BJP leaders sought to highlight AAP’s alleged role in instigating the Shaheen Bagh agitation. This tactic did not work as BJP secured only 8 seats in comparison to AAP which comfortably won from 62 constituencies with a vote share of 53.57%. Meanwhile, Congress drew a blank just as the 2015 Assembly election.

