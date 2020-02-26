'We Look Back With Satisfaction': Ex-IAF Chief On First Anniversary Of Balakot Airstrike

On the first anniversary of the Balakot airstrike, former Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa recalled the retaliate attack by India, stating a lot of things have been implemented after Balakot operations. Days after the Pulwama terror attack that shook the nation, India on February 26, 2019, pounded Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province at Balakot in Pakistan by carrying out coordinated airstrikes.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Chief Dhanoa listed the outcome of the airstrike, stating that no terrorist attack took place following that as the airstrike instilled fear.

"One year has gone past and we look back with satisfaction. We have learnt a lot of lessons, a lot of things have been implemented after Balakot operations. After Balakot airstrike, there was no major terrorist attack throughout the Indian elections because they were scared that we will respond again in the same manner or even more devastatingly, said Chief Dhanoa.

He further reasoned out the airstrike and said that the message the IAF wanted to give was that they will enter and attack, no matter where the terrorists were.

Balakot Air Strikes

Days after the Pulwama terror attack that shook our nation, India on February 26, 2019, pounded Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province at Balakot in Pakistan by carrying out coordinated airstrikes. In a pinpointed and swift airstrike that lasted less than two minutes, officials stated that the IAF targeted 350 terrorists and trainers.

The "preemptive and non-military" action by India was seen as a result of strong leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi who on February 15, 2019, had said 'those responsible will pay a very heavy price' and 'security forces will be given a free hand to deal with terrorists.'

The braveheart of the Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman also spent a few days in Pakistani custody after he shot down a modern Pakistani F16 jet, following which his MiG-21 was shot down in a dogfight the with Pakistan Air Force just a day after the February 26 Balakot airstrike.

Pulwama Terror Attack

On February 14, 2019, an explosives-laden truck rammed into a CRPF convoy in Pulwama outside Srinagar, killing 40 soldiers in one of the biggest terror attacks in recent years.

PM Modi in his speech after the Pulwama terror attack had said, "Security forces have been given complete freedom, the blood of the people is boiling... Our neighboring country, which has been isolated internationally, thinks such terror attacks can destabilise us, but their plans will not materialise."

